Masks are no longer required among staff or residents in long-term care facilities.
Julie Weir, CEO of the New Brunswick Association of Nursing Homes, said long-term care facilities across the province received the directive as of Monday, May 8, but “anyone who wants to wear a mask” will still have access to them.
On Friday, May 12, Social Development spokesperson Rebecca Howland confirmed the department informed long-term care facilities that workers were no longer required to continuously wear mask.
“Masks will remain readily available for staff, visitors and residents who wish to continue with masking or wish to have care provided to them by staff who are masked,” she said via email, and personal protective equipment will also remain available “should isolation precautions be required for a symptomatic resident or in case of an outbreak.”
She added a mask mandate may be reimposed “should provincial evidence indicate the need.”
A memo to staff, residents, families, visitors and volunteers of Loch Lomond Villa, which was obtained by the Telegraph-Journal, said masking was “very effective” earlier in the pandemic, “but now, we have seen COVID-19 numbers decline with testing, vaccines, and treatment widely available.”
But continuous masking may be required again due to increased infection rates and absenteeism “due to respiratory symptoms and/or respiratory viral season activity,” along with “respiratory outbreaks” and “operational critical staffing levels,” the memo said.
It’s “everyone’s responsibility to keep our home healthy, safe, and mask free,” by keeping up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters, staying home if sick and monitoring residents for COVID-19 symptoms, among other strategies, the memo continues.
The memo acknowledged some may not be comfortable removing their masks, “which is okay and each individual’s choice.”
The memo said the long-term care facility was “more than ready and so excited to mark this milestone” and concluded by saying “now everyone celebrate!”
Loch Lomond Villa CEO Cindy Donovan was not available to comment last Friday.
Loch Lomond Village, a 100-bed nursing home operated by Loch Lomond Villa, was the site of a COVID-19 outbreak in December 2023, with fifteen residents in isolation less than two weeks before the Christmas holidays.
Neither Loch Lomond Villa nor Public Health confirmed the exact number of residents and staffers who tested positive for the virus.
New Brunswick’s two regional health authorities also dropped continuous masking requirements in hospitals and healthcare facilities, though some exceptions remain, according to press releases from Horizon and Vitalité health networks.
The Telegraph-Journal previously reported medical-grade masks are still mandatory for designated support persons (DSPs) and social visitors while inside oncology patient rooms in Horizon facilities, and at Vitalité facilities, DSPs and visitors must wear masks while in proximity of hospitalized patients, and staff are required to wear masks while providing “direct patient care” at the Dr. Léon-Richard Oncology Centre and at the Auberge Mgr-Henri-Cormier Lodge.
Masks will also still be required for Horizon outpatients with symptoms of either COVID-19 or a respiratory illness and/or who have been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID in the last seven days, the health authority said.
Two week's ago, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 no longer a global health emergency, citing the progress the world has made in fighting the respiratory illness. However, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the WHO, told media that COVID remains a global health threat, noting that as of three weeks ago, a person died from the illness every three minutes.
With files from Barbara Simpson