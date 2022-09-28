GATINEAU, QC – The South Grenville Rangers opened their 2022-23 campaign in the National Capital Junior Hockey League with a 2-1 win over the North Dundas Rockets September 24.
Playing in the league’s showcase at the Pierre Lafontaine Arena in Gatineau, the Rangers took a 1-0 lead five minutes into the game. Noah Penney (from Nate Medaglia and Aidan Bailey) scored on Rockets goalie Anton Moshchensky. Tieran Moffan (from Cam Cotnam and Russell Jean-pierre) scored to tie the game for the Rockets with five minutes remaining in the period.
South Grenville forward Connor VanLuit’s unassisted goal was the eventual game-winner, scored halfway through the second period. The Rangers held on to secure a 2-1 victory over the Rockets.
South Grenville will have to wait over a week for their next game, their season home opener in Cardinal on October 8 at 7:45 p.m.
North Dundas will host the Gatineau Hull-Volant October 2 at the Chesterville Arena. Puck drop for that game is 3:15 p.m.
Around the league
On September 24 at the league showcase in Gatineau, the Almonte Inferno doubled the Metcalfe Jets 2-1; Vankleek Hill Cougars defeated the Westport Rideaus 4-1; and the Gatineau Hull-Volant beat the St. Isidore Eagles 2-1.
September 25’s junior hockey action included the Eagles beating the Rideaus 4-1, and the Hull-Volant edging out the Castors 5-4.