Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools’ amended 2022-23 budget had no major surprises, according to staff, but reflects enrolment projection misses.
The district’s total operating revenue and expense is $158,402,439. Through the second quarter of the fiscal year ending December 2022, the district is “spending exactly where we really wanted to be,” Secretary-Treasurer Mark Walsh said at the Feb. 8 business committee meeting.
The school district missed its enrolment projections by 131 full-time equivalent students, seeing slightly fewer student in elementary and less in Island Connect Ed; however, enrolment was still higher than the previous school year and the operating grant received from the Ministry of Education and Child Care increased $469,535 due to higher than projected supplemental funding categories such as special needs.
It’s unclear what factors could have contributed to the missed projections, and whether COVID-19 or cost of housing in the region are playing a role, Walsh said. The district plans to be more conservative with its projections next school year.
The district also notched significantly more than estimated in revenue from higher than expected international student enrolment, which has surpassed pre-pandemic numbers and sits at 480 students, for a total net revenue of $626,815. Interest on investments, thanks to higher interest rates, has the school district adjusting initial estimates from $270,000 to $1.165 million. The $895,000 increase will be distributed across the local capital fund, school generated funds and district operations.
The amended budget adds an increase of $3.8 million in expenses over the preliminary budget, which include the addition of prior year surplus and extra staffing to support increased student enrolment at secondary. Education assistant staffing has been increased by 7.31 FTE to support the additional vulnerable student learners over initial projections. The district’s utilities expense and cost of fees for seats in enriched programming at Vancouver Island University have also gone up.
The amended budgeted will go the board Feb. 22 following the business committee’s recommendation that it be adopted.