PERTH COUNTY – At the Perth County council meeting on Feb. 2, council continued its discussion of the budget while departments within the county’s organization presented preliminary reports. These presentations included accomplishments for 2022, challenges and opportunities, plans for 2023, expected operating budgets, and how they are participating in the county’s strategic priorities.
Capital costs for fleet asset replacement and management
The county will see the procurement of seven fleet assets in this coming year. The vehicles to be replaced are: one backhoe at a cost of $225,000, one wheel loader costing $385,000, two public works pickup trucks estimated at $130,000, one EMS commander pickup truck, and two ambulances at a cost of $507,000 that have an expected delivery of June 2023. The next scheduled snow plow replacement is for 2024, but staff are to begin the workings for their procurement this year.
For the paramedic services, there is an ongoing replacement cost of small medical equipment for $17,935, full fleet upgrade for the powerload stretcher system to cost $72,000, a public access defibrillator at $68,300, and paramedic training simulation equipment maintenance at $1,615.
Operating budget
The overall proposed operating budget for 2023 for Perth County is $16,431,467, or an increase of $1,668,411 from the 2022 budget. This is an 11.3 per cent increase from prior operating budgets and a 9.2 per cent increase from the previous overall approved budget.
There were increases to council’s budget, such as a raise in honorariums and meeting fees, as well as $15,000 for professional development for new council orientation. Additionally, there was a $4,000 membership increase for the Western Ontario Wardens’ Caucus.
There was also a general insurance increase of about 12 per cent up from 2022.
Office of the CAO
The department that is responsible for administering the business affairs for the county highlighted its accomplishments in 2022. It also looked at the challenges and opportunities facing the department. For 2023, the department’s major initiatives include corporate policy review and development and strategic plan refresh. Its operating budget supports the staff who work in the department as well as a $14,000 special projects budget line, where $12,000 of that is carried over from 2022 to support a work plan developed by the Affordable and Attainable Housing Committee.
Economic development
This department had much to celebrate, as it accomplished lots within the past year, even winning a prestigious award. For 2023, it is looking to continue its tourism work with the Discover More Adventures experimental tourism program, as well as expanding on PC Connect.
Human resources
For 2022, this department had lots of new hires, enacted new policies and prioritized health and safety. For the upcoming year, it will look to implement safety initiatives, diversity initiatives and leadership development. It saw no increase to its operating budget.
Planning services
This department had a very successful year, as a total of 242 development applications were received. Further, it is making progress on the new Official Plan. Its operating budget increased, as the need to hire a climate change coordinator will cost $90,000. Additionally, other salaries and benefit increases will cost $33,010. Legal fees cost $10,000 and inter-departmental overhead is estimated at $12,000.
Emergency management and planning division
The significant weather event in December 2022 highlighted the importance of this department and its efficiency and effectiveness in dealing with these types of events. It will look to develop and implement a Perth County Emergency Management Plan, and have little to no change in its ongoing operating budget.
Legislative services
The biggest impact that caused an increase in this department’s operating budget is that of creating a new role. This central receptionist and records assistant caused an increase of $36,762. Additionally, there was an additional cost of $2,000 for records management.
Finance division
The finance department of Perth County saw a very significant increase in their operating budget, with an increase of 22.2 per cent.
Technology services
This department was able to complete an IT and GIS Strategic Plan in 2022. However, they have a significant cost this coming year, as operating costs rise from staffing, licensing as well as network and website support.
Court Services Provincial Offences Administration
Court services collected a total of $1,719,302 in fine revenue in 2022.