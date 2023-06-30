CARGILL – On June 22, Brockton honoured its volunteers with a special dinner and awards presentation in Cargill.
The Brockton Good Neighbour Award was presented to a deserving individual who has devoted untold hours to a number of local organizations.
Maryanne Buehlow was one of four nominees for the award.
Mayor Chris Peabody said Buehlow is one of the founding members of the Walkerton and District Food Bank, 33 years ago. She also worked to save and restore Victoria Jubilee Hall back in 1997; her efforts have continued ever since, including fundraisers and assistance with repairs and renovations. She’s been very active in Sacred Heart Parish activities, including serving as Catholic Women’s League president from 2017 to 2021. She volunteered on the food committee during the Habitat for Humanity Brockton Build, has assisted in organizing World Day of Prayer, and has worked to preserve other local landmarks, including St. Ignatius Church.
He spoke of how she has given back to her community in many ways, for many social justice causes, describing her as “an inspirational person” who strongly influenced his own interest in such causes.
After Peabody and CAO Sonya Watson presented the award, Buehlow commented on the importance of volunteers in the community, saying many things wouldn’t happen without them.
“When we leave this earth,” she said, “the only thing we take with us is what we have given to others.”
Her fellow nominees were as follows:
Andrea Barclay, for her contributions to the Walkerton and District Food Bank and the Good Food Box program;
Marg Becker, for her contributions in horticultural volunteerism, in particular, to the Walkerton Heritage Water Gardens; and
Pat Lippert, for her contributions to helping families in need, charitable causes and event co-ordination, and her selfless generosity to others through home cooked meals.
Eight awards presented to outstanding youth
The Municipality of Brockton partnered with the Walkerton and District Optimist Club to honour eight remarkable young people who have contributed in many ways to the community.
Six attended the June 22 Volunteer Appreciation event in Cargill.
- Sadie Bester – Mental Health Award
- Halle Buckle – Extra Mile Award
- Tylie Camilleri – Helping Hand Award
- Zoey Gebhardt – Nature Award
- Abigail Ghent – Empowerment Award
- Breanna Mancell Crawford – Shining Star Award
- Spogmy Shinwari – Diversity and Inclusivity Award
- Dash Slosser-McLean – Entertainment Award
These awards recognize outstanding youth and their amazing contributions in this community, by making positive contributions in volunteerism, demonstrating selflessness in acts bettering others, and promoting inclusivity and diversity within the community to ensure others feel they belong.
The appreciation event included musical entertainment by the talented Andrew Strader, a delicious meal by Simply Delicious, and beautiful cupcakes by Barb Vyhnal.