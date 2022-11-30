If you’re looking to watch the beautiful lights and celebrate Santa Claus with the rest of Wyevale, then one of his main helpers has some advice for you and your loved ones.
Donny Woods is just one of Santa’s local representatives helping the big jolly man helping to make Wyevale’s Santa Claus parade a success this Saturday night from 7 to 8 p.m.
“The parade is put on by the Wyevale Parks and Recreation Association,” said Woods who was humble in downplaying his role while supporting others in the spirit of the season.
“It’s held at night,” Woods explained, “so they stage everybody at the Wyevale Fire Hall which is just north of Wyevale and then they meander through the town.”
The parade route ends at Wyevale United Church, where complimentary goodies and refreshments will await attendees.
Preceding the guests of honour – Mr. and Mrs. Claus. – will be roughly 30 floats from various businesses, local groups, and other notable persons. Minions are scheduled to appear, as well as candy canes and local youth groups. Current Tiny council members will be in the parade, as will Simcoe North MPP Jill Dunlop.
Firefighters will also be participating in the parade, collecting donations for the local food banks along their way.
“The people that show up are usually overwhelmed with how good a job the locals do on their parade,” said Woods with pride. “I’d like to encourage everyone to come out, dress warm, invite their family and friends, and enjoy the evening. Try to make an event of it. It’s Saturday night, so it’s convenient.”
As one of Santa’s helpers, Woods noted that the spectacle of watching Wyevale light up within the parade was as nice to see from the outside looking in, as it was looking out onto local family and friends who in the past have gathered to watch from their own groups on homes and driveways throughout the community, their own celebrations and lit festivities also in participation.
Woods suggested that if celebrating with in-town family and friends wasn’t an available option, that several parking locations would be accessible for visitors wanting to see the colourful displays and glowing decorations. The parking lot of the Wyevale United Church; the four corners lot across from Jug City; and the adjacent parking lots of the baseball diamond and Wyevale Central Public School were suggested areas for those looking to attend.
Full details and contact information on the Wyevale Santa Claus Parade can be found through the Township of Tiny website.