A residential unit at Maple Ridge Manor I is in need of repairs after firefighters needed to break down the door to the unit during a medical emergency call on Sunday, October 2, and the incident has brought to light some fallacies regarding the current key box system.
Although new Drumheller Fire Chief Derian Rosario attended the call and had a master key for the Manor, unfortunately the key did not open the unit door as anticipated. Due to the emergency situation, it was decided the best course of action would be for firefighters to gain entry to the unit with or without a working key.
“Time is very important when we respond to such calls, and to effect the rapid delivery of care to the person in the unit, as soon as could be done under the circumstances, the door was forced open by attending firefighters,” Director of Emergency and Protective Services Greg Peters tells the Mail.
Mr. Peters says he and Fire Chief Rosario began reviewing the current key box system shortly after Mr. Rosario took over the role.
This review will allow Emergency and Protective Services to find out if there are any keys that no longer work, such as the Manor key, and correct them as necessary.
Fire Chief Rosario adds he is currently working on the logistics of the program, and further information is not available at this time.