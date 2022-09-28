MURRAY HARBOUR, P.E.I. — As repair teams and climate experts scramble to assess the damage to P.E.I.’s coastlines after post-tropical storm Fiona, people caring for P.E.I’s lighthouses are doing their own assessments.
At Panmure Island, the lighthouse lost power and several trees close to the property were swept away over the weekend storm that began late Friday, Sept. 23.
The lighthouse itself is fine and only lost a few shingles, although there was still no power to the building as of Tuesday, Sept. 27, said Jackie Brown, operations manager at the Panmure Island Lighthouse.
“We lost a lot of trees on the shoreline, we lost some shore, but it’s hard to tell right now,” said Brown during an interview with SaltWire Network on Sept. 27.
“The shoreline is always changing, and every storm now adds to the problem.”
Several shingles were lost during the storm, and a wooden pergola next to the tower was completely destroyed.
Because the power at the light remains off, Brown said the area is now considered unsafe for shipping.
“I will have to phone the Coast Guard to let them know the light is down,” said Brown.
"We are then considered to be a hazard to navigation.”
Panmure Island lighthouse was built in 1854. Because it is a colonial lighthouse built before Confederation, the task of moving it at this point would be extremely difficult and costly, she added.
At Cape Bear Lighthouse near Murray Harbour, power is also out, creating a hazard for ships in the area.
Valerie MacPherson, spokesperson for the Cape Bear Lighthouse, said the tower and Marconi station are safe, but dozens of trees are down and the shoreline is significantly eroded.
“We have the rope around the property, there was one spot where the rope is over a piece of nothing,” MacPherson told Saltwire Network during an interview on Sept. 27.
The lighthouse did lose its iconic face-board attraction, and the small wooden lighthouse model next to the tower was moved an entire space over.
Although she is pleased with the lack of damage to the light, she said further talks about climate change and how to protect the lighthouse into the future are now necessary.
“Going forward, there is going to be more discussion as to how we can protect it,” said MacPherson.
“We may have to move that back a tiny bit.”
Many fishing communities along eastern P.E.I. were not so lucky.
Significant damage was reported at Naufrage, St. Peters Bay and East Point, where entire wharves were washed away due to the powerful storm surges.
In a statement released by the P.E.I. Fisherman’s Association, PEIFA, on Sept. 26, said captains made every effort to prevent and minimize damage to their fleets, but as all Islanders are finding, this has been a storm without equal.
“An assessment of traps and other fishing equipment condition has started and will continue over the next few days,” the statement read.
In addition, required date and condition modifications for these fisheries are being discussed with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada, DFO.
As more details unfold, the PEIFA will be discussing potential supports to harvesters during recovery time.