Northern Health says they’re unable to comment on Bill 36, which consolidates the number of BC's regulatory health colleges from 15 down to six.
“Given that it’s a bill we wouldn’t be commenting on it. I’d recommend you reach out to ministry for any comments around impacts,” wrote Mark Hendricks, Communicatons Lead, Capital Projects with Northern Health.
The boards of the colleges included will now be appointed by the government, rather than the current system where boards are partially elected by those in the medical profession.
The bill has already seen backlash from the public, with 10,000 people signing a petition in opposition of the changes. It was presented to the legislature by Independent MLA for Nechako Lakes, John Rustad, asking the government to reconsider the new legislation.
"What I'm hearing from Doctors and nurses, in particular, is that they aren't comfortable losing the ability to govern their own professions. Amongst other changes, Bill 36 removes independent, elected positions and shifts oversight of health professions to government appointees," said Rustad.
He further added that the bill was written without consultation from healthcare workers, behind closed doors. The colleges included have also been asked to sign NDAs.
Dr. Jennifer Lush, an MD with a practice in Victoria, has publicly criticized the 278-page bill in a scathing commentary in the Times Colonist.
“You quietly stabbed health care in the back in the form of Bill 36, which was rushed through the approval process with little notice and no opportunity for public discussion or debate, as it received royal assent on the same day,” wrote Lush of the bill’s passing this past November.
Health Minister Adrian Dix defended the bill In January and said the colleges are meant to represent the public interest, not those in the profession, and that the new legislation will help to impartially regulate the profession.
“Bill 36 is the first reform of the health professions act in 30 years. Considering the changes in healthcare in that time, it’s a timely and important reform,” said Dix.
Tom Summer, Alaska Highway News, Local Journalism Initiative. Have a story idea or opinion? Email tsummer@ahnfsj.ca
With files from Times Colonist and Castanet.