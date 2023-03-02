Stettler town council agreed by resolution to identify five areas of priority that the municipality will work on in the coming years. The decision was made at the Feb. 21 regular meeting of council.
Councillors read a report from Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Greg Switenky describing the results of council’s committee of the whole (COW) discussions where councillors debated which themes, topics and projects should be placed higher up on the strategic importance list.
Switenky stated that councillors agreed at the COW meeting to make accessibility to doctors the top strategic project. It was noted in the memo that the councillors want to help develop a working group in Stettler to develop principles to this end followed by setting priorities and building partnerships. The timeline given for this project begins in February, March or April 2023 and moves into 2024.
Priority two is spray park upgrades, including passing this project to the Parks Advisory Committee, acknowledge cost sharing possibilities with a local group, develop a design for the upgrade and examining a budget. Timeframe was listed as beginning in February of this year and progressing into 2024.
The third project was listed as succession planning; at this stage Switenky noted he is planning on Sept. 1 to be his last day of work before retiring. This project would include developing a committee which would look at the hiring process. Timeframe was listed as February to September of this year.
Project four was listed as advocating for advanced medical equipment for Stettler Healthcare Centre, specifically CT or MRI scanners. Timeline was listed as starting in Februrary of this year and extending into 2024.
The final COW recommendation was in essence a way-finding project. The intention would be improving signage and information around Stettler for people unfamiliar with the area. The project is slated to begin in February of this year and extend into 2024.
Mayor Sean Nolls noted these projects and many others were extensively discussed at the COW meeting. He asked if any of his peers had comments, none did.
Councillors unanimously passed a resolution to approve the COW recommendations.
Popular event
Several councillors provided reports on the Stettler Regional Board of Trade’s recent Big Jack Classic fishing derby.
Coun. Kurt Baker reported 374 participants attended the event held at Buffalo Lake the weekend of Feb.18.
Mayor Nolls reported that it appeared the majority of participants were from out of the Stettler region.
Show of support
Coun. Gord Lawlor reported he attended the memorial service for Stettler RCMP detachment commander S/Sgt. Bruce Holliday in Bashaw Feb. 8. Lawlor noted there were 77 RCMP officers present in their red serges.
Future planning
During review of minutes of the Stettler Waste Management Authority (SWMA) Feb. 13 meeting Switenky noted the authority passed a resolution instructing staff to purchase $800,000 worth of land next to the existing landfill for future development, which is apparently quite far in the future.
“(County of Stettler) CAO (Yvette) Cassidy explained the purchase situation, identifying that the land is adjacent to the existing landfill site, will remain zoned as agricultural, and can be tendered out on a three year term agricultural lease (may become a 4-year term) under the SWMA until development is required,” stated the approved minutes.
Switenky explained the waste authority expects it has 50 to 60 years of landfill capacity, but the adjacent land became available and the authority didn’t want to pass up the opportunity to secure future space.