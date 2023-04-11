With nobody stepping up to join, council decided to disband the Canada Day committee.
“I think this year we’re asking for resumes from our volunteers. This is the result that we’re getting for doing that,” said Deputy Mayor Mike Sholdice at the Mar. 22 meeting.
“I approached some people on that and there was some concerns on the process of application that, to put it politely, made them reconsider their participation in the future on that in the application process. Despite encouragement, it just wasn’t forthcoming,” said Mayor Allan Mayhew.
“We are extremely dependent on the Lions Club, and we certainly appreciate their organization and they play a vital role in this thing,” he added.
Without a committee, staff have now been directed to get a cost estimate of how the event can be done, how it can be subsidized, and what is required of staff and volunteers.