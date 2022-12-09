NORTH HURON – The new and returning councillors of North Huron held their first council meeting on Dec. 5. The agenda for the meeting included several orientation items, with CAO Dwayne Evans and North Huron Clerk Carson Lamb explaining what each council member needs to know and understand to conduct the business of the township.
The orientation items included the procedural bylaw, council remuneration, expenses bylaw, complaint handling policy, purchasing of goods, services, and construction policy, code of conduct for a member of council and local boards/accountability, and transparency.
Deputy Reeve Kevin Falconer was chosen as an alternate to Reeve Paul Heffer at Huron County council.
The new council also began appointing members to the various committees and boards:
- Coun. Mitch Wright, Alice Munro Festival of the Short Story Committee;
- Heffer, Ausable Bayfield Maitland Valley Drinking Water Source Protection Committee for the Central Grouping;
- Coun. Ric McBurney, Coalition for Huron Injury Prevention (CHIP);
- McBurney, Community Safety and Well-Being Plan Advisory/Oversight Committee;
- Coun. Lonnie Whitfield, Sustainable Huron Committee;
- Coun. Chris Palmer, Huron County Water Protection Steering Committee;
- Coun. Anita van Hittersum, North Perth-North Huron Family Health Team Board for North Huron, Morris-Turnberry, ACW, Huron-Kinloss, and South Bruce until September 2023.
- Van Hittersum, Wingham & Area Health Professionals Recruitment Committee;
- Palmer, Columbus Centre Joint Committee;
- McBurney and Falconer, Blyth-Hullet Landfill Site Board;
- Falconer, Blyth Business Improvement Area (BIA) Board;
- Van Hittersum, Maitland Valley Conservation Authority Board;
- Heffer, Westario Power Inc. Board;
- Wright, Wingham Business Improvement Area (BIA) Board; and
- Whitfield, Palmer and Wright, Wingham Landfill Site Board.
Councillors decided to establish committees of council as the need comes forward for consideration. Since all council committees were dissolved with the end of the last term of council, any representatives from former committees must request to be established as a new council committee for the current term.
Council’s first budget meeting will be held on Dec. 16 at 9 a.m. at the Wingham Town Hall Theatre.
The schedule of council meetings remains status quo, with meetings held twice a month except for December and August, which will see one each month. The start time remains the same, 6 p.m.
Appointments
Council also approved a number of bylaws to appoint staff to positions within the municipality:
- Chris Townes was appointed director of finance/treasurer, effective Oct. 31;
- Julie Wheeler was appointed deputy treasurer/payroll clerk effective Oct. 31. Wheeler had been serving as interim treasurer;
- Kent Readman was appointed fire chief, effective Dec. 5; and
- Chip Wilson was appointed interim director of public works and facilities, effective Nov. 22.