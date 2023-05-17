Construction of the Newcastle, Midland, North Drumheller Grove Plaza, and Willow Estates berms continues to move forward, and Drumheller Resiliency and Flood Mitigation Office (DRFMO) anticipates work on these projects should be complete by the end of June.
Once construction of these berms is completed, work will begin to plant trees and shrubs with five new trees planted for every tree which was removed prior to construction beginning.
“While we had an early start to winter in November 2022, and a cool spring so far, this has only resulted in a couple of weeks delays, and we do expect the four berm projects currently ongoing to substantially (be) completed by the end of June,” shares DRFMO project director Deighen Blakely.
Ms. Blakely explains construction on the Newcastle berm began at the end of March and is anticipated to wrap up around the end of June.
She adds the contractor working on the berm, Pidherney’s Inc., will return in late July to early August to complete the project if necessary due to site access constraints.
DRFMO will continue monitoring for any potential unforeseen circumstances which could lead to delays, such as heavy rainfall during the spring, or high river water levels.
Landscaping, including tree and shrub planting, will be completed under a separate contract.