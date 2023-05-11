Haze caused by forest fires blazing in western Canada has drifted across the country to Prince Edward Island today, according to Environment Canada meteorologist Jim Prime.
“You should be seeing clear skies right now in Prince Edward Island,” he said around 2:20 pm when he explained there aren’t many clouds moving over the Island. “But if you look you might still see haze.”
The haze is most noticeable in the Maritimes in western New Brunswick and western Nova Scotia but it is present to an extent over all three provinces.
The haze is lingering particularly close to the ground so the smell of smoke can be detected in some areas.