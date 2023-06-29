The director of Kahnawake Shakotiia’takehnhas Community Services (KSCS) said the community’s first-ever Pride parade held last weekend represented an ideal opportunity to let everyone who lives in the community know they are loved and welcomed.
KSCS estimates that about 1,000 community members attended the parade celebrating LGBTQ and two-spirit pride and inclusion last Saturday.
The intermittent rain couldn’t dampen the spirits of those who attended the premier event.
“I’m very happy with its success,” said KSCS executive director Derek Montour. “There was a great turnout and it was a wonderful way to let community members know they are loved and welcomed. Everyone is part of the community.”
Montour said he was happy with how the event, which was co-organized alongside Kahnawake Collective Impact (KCI) reflected on the community.
“I think the community came out in droves to participate and organize it. It wasn’t just a KSCS event,” he said. “We looked at it as ‘how can KSCS support community wellness?’ Any opportunity that we have to promote and support wellness we are going to get involved,” he said.
KSCS kicked in $8,500 to fund the parade.
“It was awesome,” said Mohawk Council of Kahnawake Chief Harry Rice, who rode on the MCK float. “It was a great event, and it was great to see the community come out and show their support.”
Rice said he’d like to make it an annual happening.
“Why not? It was a lot of fun, a great event and I think it would be great to have one of these every year,” he said.
Federal Crown-Indigenous Relations minister Marc Miller was also in attendance to support the community, he said.
“I was there to support the community in this event,” Miller said. “The Grand Chief has attended Pride parades in Montreal in the past to support a very basic human right. I was simply happy to be part of the march at a time when these rights continue to be under threat. Legislating love has had devastating impacts on the LGBTQ community in Canada, perhaps even more so in Indigenous communities where strict colonial laws and norms have harmed more traditional views of love.”
KSCS manager of prevention services Rebecca D’Amico said it was “magical.”
“I was by the Knights of Columbus watching the parade,” she said. “It was amazing, it was magical, it was beautiful,” she said. “It was really special, really special. I was amazed at how it all came together and it really kind of overshadowed the different perspectives that were circulating. I think those didn’t get in the way of a wonderful event.”
The crowd was impressive for a first-ever event, D’Amico added.
“It wasn’t what we get for the Holiday Parade, but it was a great turnout.”