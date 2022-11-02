The people of Ontario went to the polls on Oct. 24 to elect their municipal government representatives across the province’s 444 municipalities. This week, The Bancroft Times looks at the newly elected council members from Tudor and Cashel and Faraday comment on their election victories and what they hope to achieve in the short-term and over the next four years. Over the next two weeks, we’ll be looking at the remaining townships and their newly elected officials.
Tudor and Cashel Township has a new mayor for the next four years; Dave Hederson. Mayor Hederson defeated incumbent Mayor Libby Clarke by nearly 100 votes (382 votes versus 288 votes), and says he could not be more pleased with the election results in Tudor and Cashel, with four new faces and one returning in a different role as deputy mayor [former Councillor Bob Bridger]. He calls them “a council of five action-oriented, dedicated, energetic, skilled and like-minded individuals who are prepared to take this township forward for the benefit of all taxpayers.” He says he’s truly looking forward to working with Elain Holloway, Jerry Chadwick, Brent Taylor and Bob Bridger, and congratulates each of them on their election win.
“As for what I hope to accomplish right way, it’s not about me, it’s about us as a council. The great thing about municipal politics is that it requires a collaborative approach to governing, unlike federal or provincial party politics. I am one of five votes on this council and you need three to accomplish anything. As the de facto CEO, I will bring a collaborative approach to governing with a council that listens and learns from each other and our taxpayers. Its starts immediately addressing the procedural bylaw, something that was brought forward to the current council as a draft way back at the beginning of June 2021 and never finalized. We need to deal with the virtual meeting question in that bylaw and how we allow taxpayers to participate during open council meetings, other than as pre-arranged delegates to the meetings. My hope is that we can approve a new procedural bylaw at our first meeting on Dec. 6 but no later than our second meeting on Jan. 10. As for the next four years, we need a vision; a strategic plan, stronger financial and management leadership and better value for the tax dollar. As we tackle each of these pillars for success, we will greatly enhance communication with the community, create a better sense of community and deal with this ‘us versus them’ or ‘local versus cottager’ divide that seems to exist in our community. We are stronger together and we will get things done,” he says.
New Deputy Mayor, formerly Councillor Bob Bridger, who got 354 votes, says there is lots of work to be done in the township. In the short term he says he’d like to get the township’s finances in order and get the taxpayers’ money working for them. In the long term, he says he hopes to bridge the divide between “locals” and seasonal residents.
“The election results in our township didn’t hinge on what you brought to the table so much as where you came from and where you live. Our new mayor, who is a retired CFO of McDonald’s Canada and brings a lot of experience with him, was cast as an outsider, although he’s been a taxpayer in the township for over 45 years and has lived here for the last few years. I too felt some of that even though I’ve lived here for over 10 years. I guess this is a fairly common occurrence in townships with a mix of fulltime and seasonal residents, but I don’t like it. I was elected to represent the needs and concerns of all taxpayers of Tudor and Cashel, and as I have done for the last four years, I plan on continuing to do so,” he says.
New Councillor Jerry Chadwick, who obtained 413 votes, says he feels honoured to have been elected by the residents of Tudor and Cashel and that through the election results, with 80 per cent new members, voters sent a clear message that it is time for change and they have high expectations. He believes that under Hederson’s leadership, they’ll now have a council that will be collaborative and productive.
“Historically, there has been a divide between full-time residents and cottagers. Towards the end of the campaign, several negative messages appeared on social media in this context. The messages questioned the rights of cottagers to run for office and encouraged the residents to help the incumbents in order to prevent a government ‘run by cottagers.’ Ironically, I was the only cottager on the ballot and received the most votes of all candidates. My long-term goals include finding a way to permanently close that divide and to make all residents confident that the new council is working on behalf of all of them. Another ongoing priority will be to review and revise all financial processes to ensure that all taxpayers know that their money is wisely spent and invested. I look forward to beginning to meet these challenges when the council takes office on Nov. 15,” he says.
New councillor Brent Taylor, who received 408 votes, says he’s thankful for the support received throughout this past election and looks forward to working with the new council and township to enhance services like roads and waste management, while keeping property taxes flat.
“I’d like to foster a more open and inclusive sense of community. At the same time, find solutions on issues that have been on the township docket for years, like the winter plowing of Class 6B roads. I’m really looking forward to a much more progressive council that will get in front of the challenges and have the courage to make the decisions needed to benefit all within the township,” he says.
New Councillor Elain Holloway, who garnered 409 votes, says that it’s an exciting new chapter as she ventures into this opportunity to work with the new council and the township.
“I would like to thank everyone for the support I received throughout these past several months. As I indicated throughout the campaign, I believe a community thrives when a group of individuals come together, collectively, working for the good of the whole community. In Tudor and Cashel Township, we are fortunate to have some excellent community-based services, including a medical clinic Tuesday afternoon by appointment, activities and events, including a library which provides among other services access to free Internet for community members. My desire is to continue to take advantage of initiatives to expand on these services, strengthening our ability to meet our community’s needs,” she says.
In Faraday Township, most of the council remains from last term, as incumbent Mayor Dennis Purcell and Deputy Mayor Marg Nicholson return after being acclaimed. Incumbent Councillors Bill Green and Murray Bowers return to their council roles with 418 votes and 369 votes respectively. There is one new councillor on board for this coming term; John O’Donnell, who garnered 363 votes. Councillor O’Donnell says he wants to thank the other five constituents of Faraday Township who put their names forward to run in the election for councillor.
“My utmost respect goes to Bill Green and Murray Bowers who are returning as members of council
And who have done such admirable work in the last four-year term to make Faraday the wonderful place we live in. To rookie candidates like myself, John Rutledge and Christopher Krawczyk, congratulations on a well-fought race,” he says.
O’Donnell wanted to personally thank his predecessor on council, Carl Tinney, for his long-term dedication to Faraday Township as most recently a councillor but also as past mayor and reeve for so many years. He said that Tinney encouraged him to put his name forward to run in this election he says it’s a bittersweet result that he acknowledges his friend’s long-term tenure in municipal politics.
“I look forward to learning from his Worship Mayor Dennis Purcell and Deputy Mayor Marg Nicholson who both called me shortly after the official election results were released and those calls meant so much to me,” said O’Donnell.
“It most certainly will be a steep learning curve for me over the next four years but I hope I can make a difference for the ratepayers of Faraday in bringing forth the key issues such as healthcare and housing needs for not only our township but all of North Hastings,” he says. “I want to help heal the effects of the past three years of the world-wide pandemic and do what I can to reunite our municipalities, neighbourhoods and families into a prosperous, strong and thriving community we can be if we all work together.”