BROCKTON – The Kinsmen Club of Walkerton is once again presenting the Brockton Citizen of the Year Gala on Saturday, March 4.
Deadline for submitting nominations is Feb. 3.
Wayne Holman and Tom Spitzig attended the Jan. 10 meeting of Brockton council to provide information about the event. They told council this will be the first time in about 15 years the event has been held. The last person honoured was Joe Rys. Deputy Mayor James Lang commented that the award for Rys was well deserved.
The Kinsmen asked council for financial support, in order to make the event being held at the Best Western Plus the “best possible.”
As per the municipality’s donation policy, council will provide $450 for the event.
Mayor Chris Peabody committed to purchasing one table for council; Lang suggested an additional table for any staff members who want to attend, as a way to further support the Kinsmen.
As Holman and Spitzig stated, tables are selling quickly.
The Kinsmen Club of Walkerton, with almost 30 members, is one of the largest Kinsmen clubs in Ontario. The club was founded in 1935, and is also one of the longest-running Kinsmen clubs in the province.
To submit a nomination for Citizen of the Year, or for further information, email walkertonkinsmenclub@gmail.com. Nominations may also be dropped off at Grey Bruce Interiors or mailed to P.O. Box 2329, Walkerton, ON, N0G 2V0.
To nominate a person who is “generous, well-rounded and who makes a genuine, positive contribution to our community,” submit information that includes your name and contact information, and the nominee’s name, contact info and address. The information should include a head-and-shoulders photo, a list of the person’s accomplishments and one or two paragraphs describing why this person is deserving.
All nominees must be living residents of the municipality and cannot hold elected office.
The selection process will involve narrowing the list to 10 people, and from there, down to three, each of whom will speak on their nomination.
A donation will be made to the charity of choice of the Citizen of the Year, and to community projects spearheaded by the Walkerton and District Kinsmen Club.