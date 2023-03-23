After being below normal for much of 2023, snowpack levels in the West Kootenay – and much of the rest of the province – are approaching near-normal levels for this time of year.
“A few light-to-moderate storms have impacted the province resulting in seasonal accumulation of the mountain snowpack,” notes the provincial Snow Conditions Commentary released mid-month.
Those storms have pushed local snowpack levels to about 94% of normal for this time of year. Last month the snowpack measured by automated stations scattered throughout the region were about 84%, and in January was at just 77%.
Individual stations in the West Kootenay show a range of values. The lowest levels were recorded at Duncan Dam Station #2, where snowpack was just 84% of normal. The highest levels were at Barnes Creek near Nakusp, at 106%.