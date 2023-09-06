Fire incidents dramatically increased in Minden Hills in July over the same time last year.
In presenting his August report to council Aug. 31, Shain Duda, the township’s fire chief, said the department responded to 55 total calls in July. That’s more than the 32 calls received in July 2022.
Those calls are for medical assistance, motor vehicle collisions, and false alarms. But of those 55 calls last July, nine were nine brought on by unauthorized fires in the township and another 12 were classified as grass/brush/outdoor fires.
For whole year to date, the fire department put water on 34 grass and brush fires. That’s up from the three in 2022.
And Duda said there’s been 236 burn permits issued by the fire department.
Deputy Mayor Lisa Schell asked if the increased number of fires was due to the record dry conditions or people having unauthorized fires during the summer ban on burning.
Indeed, much of Canada has experienced record heat and dry conditions through the summer. And many wild fires continue to burn in many places.
“It’s due to the dry conditions that we’ve had this year,” Duda said. “It’s been really, really dry and the weather hasn’t really given us a whole lot of rain.”
He said the little rain that’s fallen on the region this year hasn’t gotten far into the ground to assuage the dry conditions.
Councillor Ivan Ingram asked about how a resident obtains a fire permit.
Duda said residents can get a burn permit by way of an application portal on the township’s website. The electronically-signed permit is emailed to the fire chief and his deputy chief.
A hard copy of the permit is delivered to the applicant by firefighters who go to the applicant’s site for inspection.
“Once that site is approved, we will leave a burn permit on their door or wherever is feasible,” Duda said.
Residents can also apply for a permit in person at the fire hall.
A burn permit costs $75.
Ingram said the process last year was for permit holders to let the fire department know they were having a fire after it was ignited. Residents simply phoned in the location as a sort of heads-up for the fire department.
Duda said the Minden Hills Fire Department previously had its own website, which wasn’t approved.
“We were only supposed to have a document centre for information to the website for internal only,” he said.
It was supposed to be an online tool to inform firefighters of such things as scheduling, equipment status.
The previous municipal council wanted a single website for all township services.
Ingram said an online portal by which residents can inform the fire department they have a recreational fire burning is a good idea.
Schell said she has no recollection of the previous council asking the fire department to shut down its website.
Coun. Pam Sayne said a number of municipal departments and agencies had individual websites that were amalgamated into a single township Internet presence for security reasons.
The township increased the price for fire permits this year. Given the number of fires, Coun. Tammy McKelvey asked if the costs to send a senior firefighter to inspect a permit location are being recouped.
Duda said that would depend on the location of the permit location and how long staff are on site during inspection.
Mayor Bob Carter asked what the reason was for the 21 medical calls in July.
“Is this because EMTs (emergency medical technicians) were not available and we had to respond?” he said.
“With the closure of the Minden Hills hospital (emergency department), it’s allocated EMS to be all over the county,” Duda said. “So, if the EMS ambulance isn’t in Minden, they’re out on a call, we could be waiting anywhere from five to 20 minutes for an ambulance, so we’re doing patient care on that patient.
“Call volumes have gone up for us for medical.”
Duda said there’s been many time firefighters have been called to an accident scene and paramedics are already there or two minutes later they’re on scene.
“The 20-minute delay isn’t really a 20-minute delay,” he said. “It’s just they feel they’re going to be 20 minutes so they page us out.”
“Is there some way we can somehow keep track of those additional calls that we wouldn’t have had in the past?” Carter said. “I don’t know if there’s a way to discriminate them in some way. This is a real cost to us and its completely because the Emergency Department has closed.”
-30-