After two long years where most events or gatherings have either been cancelled or limited, the Halloween Dance is finally back for 2022! A yearly favourite for the 18 and over crowd in Swan Hills, the Dance had not been possible in 2020 or 2021 due to the public health restrictions in place at those times. This turn of events has caused a lot of disappointment for those who love the spooky season as well as those who like to get out for the big parties and dances of the year.
The Swan Hills Grizzly Cubs are hosting this year’s event, the Halloween Spooktacular, on Oct. 29 at the Keyano Centre from 8 PM – 2 AM. The money raised from this event will go towards helping the Students’ Union at the Swan Hills School buy and install a new water bottle fill station.
The Spooktacular is for adults only; attendees MUST be 18 or older. The Halloween Dances in Swan Hills are always a great time, so line up a babysitter and start planning your wildest and craziest costumes to welcome Halloween back the right way.
There will be prizes for best costumes, a 50/50 draw, raffles, an early bird draw, and a midnight lunch. Get your early bird tickets by Oct. 20 for $30 and be entered into the early bird draw, tickets purchased after this date will be $40. Purchase your tickets at the ATB or contact Jessie Scholz at (780) 303-0146.
The Grizzly Cubs are still seeking donations and prizes for raffles and draws. If you or your company are able to donate, it would be greatly appreciated and will be going to a great cause. Please get in touch with Jessie Scholz at (780) 303-0146.