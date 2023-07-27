When you’re heading to Crystal Falls – about 15 minutes on Highway 64 north of Sturgeon Falls – you won’t be able to miss the new community sign. The billboard is eight by eight feet and stands tall at the corner of Tomiko and Crystal Falls Road.
The sign was officially unveiled on Wednesday, July 19, with West Nipissing’s Mayor Kathleen Thorne Rochon, Councillor Kaitlynn Nicol and the artist and his family were all in attendance, as well as proud members of the public.
That artist is Howie Longfellow, a local artist and designer who calls Field home. His design company is called Crimson Pepper, and this isn’t his first billboard commemorating West Nipissing communities. Drive into Verner, Lavigne, Cache Bay, River Valley, and Field, and you’ll be greeted by one of Longfellow’s signs.
The signs are bright, boldly coloured, and eye catching with images that best depict the history and landmarks of the area. For his latest sign, preparations began in July 2022. Members of the community and businesses shared ideas and memories of the town, and all came together to form the images for the sign.
Longfellow’s design includes some loggers floating logs down the river, the generating station, and the Notre-Dame de la Paix Church, complete with the church’s iconic bell named Gracia.
This sign project began in 2015 when council approved the welcome signs.
“My ultimate goal was to create a unique series of illustrations that captures the spirit of each community,” noted Longfellow. “One that they would be proud of, one that stands out against the traditional welcome sign. An art project that encourages residents to visit each community and take in what was created for them.”
Kassandra Girard, West Nipissing’s Economic Development Officer led the project to completion. “Howie brought the vision to life, and he did not disappoint.” She noted that hearing stories from residents was what helped the sign to resonate with those who see it – “the sign embodies and honours Crystal Falls and its residents.”
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.