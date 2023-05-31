Drumheller Valley was packed with hundreds of polished and shined classic and modern, modified and stock vehicles as car enthusiasts gathered to celebrate Boogie in the Badlands’ 25th anniversary over the weekend.
The celebrations kicked off on Friday evening, May 26, as members of the Valley Cruisers car club and participants in the car show cruised from Drumheller Valley Secondary School (DVSS) to Last Chance Saloon in Wayne to enjoy live music by Murky Waters and put on an impromptu mini car show.
Saturday morning, May 27, vehicles began gathering and parking in downtown Drumheller for the main Boogie in the Badlands event where a total of 261 vehicles were entered into the show. Several blocks of downtown were closed to traffic, and the new downtown plaza was a hive of activity as several bands performed live, including Murky Waters and Different Rich. A pin up model contest was also held, sponsored by True North Pin Up Magazine. Following the car show, a cruise wound its way through the Drumheller Valley and surrounding highways before returning downtown for the Drumheller premiere of the Fast X movie.
Sunday morning, May 28, cruisers gathered once more for one final ride out to the East Coulee pancake breakfast.