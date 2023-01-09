The provincial government’s Bill 23, the More Houses Built Faster Act, sets up the possibility of having additional dwelling units within an existing residence. “I don’t think there will be many,” said Lambton County’s Planning and Development Services Manager, as he appeared before Enniskillen Township Council on Dec. 19, to discuss how the township might be impacted.
He was answering a questioned posed by Deputy Mayor Judy Krall about whether the idea of new additional dwelling units will come up in Oil City and Marthaville. These dwelling units consist of basement suites, apartments over a garage or in separate granny suites will only be considered for residential properties, which have sewer, storm and water systems. This only exists within Oil City in Enniskillen Township.
This is a misconception this new legislation will allow for three separate structures on a property, said Melanson. “This is a quick fix to get more places to live,” said Mayor Kevin Marriott, as Ontario is in the midst of a housing crisis.
When it was asked whether the capacity of the water system is considered when granting approval for these units, Melanson said Bill 23 doesn’t consider this.
Melanson said people will still have the right to make third party appeals but the new legislation allows for the granting of costs. “So if you are going to make an appeal, you have to have a good reason,” he said. ‘You can’t be an obstructionist or being using it as a delaying tactic.”
Enniskillen Township is one of several municipalities within Lambton County, which do not have development fees. Others include Petrolia, Oil Springs, Brooke-Alvinston and Warwick. Warwick Township is in the process of preparing to introduce development fees.