Weather measured at the Castlegar airport in the month of May may have been a precursor to what’s ahead for the southeast of the province this summer. Overall warm weather pushed the mean monthly temperature over four degrees above normal, setting a new record for the month.
The first week of the month set the tone, with a prevailing southerly flow aloft setting one record daily max temperature (30.1°C on the 3rd). Three new daily mean temperature records were broken on the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th.
That early streak was broken by an upper low from California that brought cooler temperatures and 33.8 millimetres of rain—which was also a new one-day record amount for the 5th.
A strong upper ridge returned by mid-month, helping to break another daily temperature record on the 15th with a high of 32.2°C.
“Warm and showery conditions dominated much of the remainder of May as patchy moisture and strong surface heating fueled an almost daily cycle of afternoon and early evening convective showers or thundershowers,” notes Southeast Fire Centre Fire Forecaster Jesse Ellis. He noted that showers during this time were quite variable over relatively short distances and two more daily rainfall records were broken in Castlegar. Total monthly precipitation in Castlegar was 44% above average.
The average value of all the highs and lows of the month was over four degrees above normal, setting a new record mean monthly temperature of 17.7°C.
Federal government officials have warned the fading La Nina oceanic flow will mean dryer, windier conditions that may give an added push to forest fires across the country.