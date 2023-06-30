BROCKTON – While EPCOR’s project to provide natural gas to parts of Brockton continues, it won’t happen quite as planned.
At the June 20 meeting of Brockton council, EPCOR representatives outlined a plan for a staged approach to the $20.3 million project, which will bring natural gas servicing to approximately 501 homes and businesses in Elmwood, Vasta, Glammis, Pinkerton, Cargill, Chepstow, Riversdale, Greenock, Solway and other rural areas.
The project will take place in two stages. A staff report presented later in the meeting stated dividing the project into two phases would allow EPCOR to confirm “additional funding through the province’s natural gas expansion program.”
A community information session is planned for September. Members of the public can attend to get the information update on the phased approach, and to ask questions about their own property.
Residents in the project area will be mailed project updates.
Construction on phase one is expected to start in the spring of 2024.
As stated during the presentation at the June 20 council meeting in Cargill, the map shows 423 customers in phase one, or 84 per cent of the original plan. The remaining 16 per cent will get natural gas in phase two.
Phase one should be completed next year, council was told – a realistic prediction, since over 400 customers in Kincardine got natural gas in a single year.
Thomas Stachowski, project developer for EPCOR, responded to a question by Coun. Greg McLean about how the route was chosen, by saying it’s going through the small communities, and an effort was made to serve the larger agricultural connections.
Deputy Mayor James Lang asked about the servicing along the “Chepstow corridor.” Stachowski said a different kind of connection is needed, meaning they’re more difficult – and expensive. He said that depending on how many customers are involved, EPCOR may go with a “direct tap” on the main line, or put in a secondary low-pressure line, which would be easier to work with.