Significant structural improvements are planned for the Blenheim Memorial Arena, but they are a few years down the road from being implemented.
A report to Chatham-Kent Council during the Feb. 6 meeting stated a new ice plant and floor are needed in the 45-year-old arena.
The report recommends the replacement projects be conducted simultaneously under a single closure, as a floor replacement will take between 6 to 12 months to complete.
The arena will be closed during the refurbishing project as ice users – such as the Blenheim Blades, South Kent Minor Hockey, Blenheim Skating Club and other regular rentals – will be relocated to other arenas. The East Kent Memorial Arena in Ridgetown would be expected to pick up a large portion of rentals from Blenheim groups, as it did when the original arena was torn down and the current building was constructed between 1976-78.
However, the ice plant and floor replacement could be as long as five to seven years away, which gives administration plenty of time to investigate funding opportunities to offset the capital costs. The ice plant is near the end of its lifecycle and is the only arena of the 10 in Chatham-Kent that still uses Freon (R-22) as its primary refrigerant. The other nine arenas – as well as 80 percent in Ontario – use ammonia. Currently, only recycled R-22 is available for sale as it will be completely phased out by Jan. 1, 2030. The cost of a new refrigeration system is $800,000.
The report to Council outlined several contingency plans in case of a compressor breakdown, including installing a temporary portable refrigeration unit in the event of a critical failure or significant refrigerant loss. The report states that failure of the ice system is not a high risk. Still, because of aging equipment, the arena’s high usage and the difficulty of sourcing new refrigerant, the administration will be taking proactive actions to mitigate the risk of disruption to services.
This strategy is expected to delay the necessity for ice plant replacement up to 2029.
Meanwhile, the arena floor is 10 years beyond its 35-year life expectancy. While the floor remains in stable condition, the report states that a replacement will be required within the next five years. The estimated replacement cost of a new floor is $1.3-million.
Administration will investigate funding opportunities to offset the capital costs.
Ian Clarke, Manager of Parks, Recreation and Cemeteries, said a recommendation would not come back to Council until funding sources are identified and before tenders are put out.
Clarke said renters would be advised well in advance of when the project begins and the length of the arena’s closure.
“It will probably be a year in the planning phase where we will contact those groups and make alternative arrangements,” Clarke said.
Administration will return to Council for project approvals and recommended funding sources.