WALKERTON – Jenny Alfandary’s photo is no longer posted on the webpage describing Westario’s leadership team.
Westario declined to provide additional information, stating on behalf of board chair George Bridge, who is currently out of the country: “As this is a personnel matter, Westario Power will refrain from further comment.”
It was confirmed that Alfandary left the company effective Nov. 17.
A press release issued by Westario Power Inc. two years ago, on Dec. 7, 2020, described the appointment of Alfandary as the new president and CEO of Westario, stating, “Jenny is a leader who thrives on building and growing businesses based on her training and her experience leading large and small organizations. Jenny has the courage, passion and determination to drive the change within a business turning previous liabilities to productive assets. She has done this not just for organizations but also shifted the thinking for entire industries. It is a combination of creation and implementation experience that makes Jenny an excellent fit for Westario Power as it pursues continued excellence as well as growth into new business areas.”
Prior to joining Westario, Alfandary served as the CIO of Metrolinx and led the initiative to transform the technology department from a cost center into a revenue generating asset. Prior to Metrolinx, Alfandary held senior leadership positions in the telecom, financial and security industries.