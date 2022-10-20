City council approved an additional $3 million for the third and final phase of construction on the Coordinated Care Campus (CCC) at the former Stonebridge Hotel.
The funding will come from two sources as suggested by coun. Dylan Bressey, with $1.673 million coming from existing capital funds for land acquisition for road projects and the remainder of the funds from the Financial Stabilization Reserve.
The total cost of the project is now at $22.25 million.
Bressey brought forward the two new funding sources after administration suggested cancelling existing city capital projects to fund the needed $3 million.
“Supply chain shortages have really driven up the cost, and as the average Albertan understands, every time you go to the fuel pump or you go to the grocery store, costs are increasing,” said Jackie Clayton, city mayor.
She said the cost increase is necessary to ensure people can begin moving into the CCC.
“I can't say for sure that this will be the last increase but our expectation in discussions with administration, which in turn has been speaking with the contractors that this will get us to the phase we need to be to be able to have people living in the facility,” said Clayton.
Bressey noted he believes the reserve is meant for this kind of action.
“It (Financial Stabilization Reserve) exists to help us deliver community priorities when there's an extraordinary time, so I think that this is a big new priority, I think we're in extraordinary times, and I'd rather draw it down from the reserve that we've saved exactly for instances like this, rather than sacrificing some other very important prize in our community.”
The Financial Stabilization Reserve currently has $16.8 million allocated to it, said Danielle Whiteway, chief financial officer.
Bressey noted this funding strategy would not significantly impact residents like cancelling existing projects might.
Phase 3 of the construction will see the renovations of 43 independent living units as well as commercial space for some city departments including Enforcement Services, Grande Prairie Regional Emergency Partnership, and Community Social Development.
Phases 1 and 2 saw the construction of 63 residential units and common residential areas (dining, recreation, and cultural).
The completion of phase 3 will complete the project, said Wendy Hughes, public and protective services senior executive advisor.
The new funds will also see the removal of the temporary housing on site, placed there after some fire code shortfalls in March.
Mayor Clayton asked city administration on Oct. 11 how confident they were that $3 million would still cover the final phase.
“Inflation continues to rise, supply chain issues continue to exist, when is enough enough?” she said.
“Are you going to come back to us in three more months, because this won't start until January, and tell me that you need another $3 million?”
City administration said it is “fairly confident” in the $3 million ask.
Council approved an additional $3.75 million in July to the project from the Future Expenditures Reserve with the hope that a federal grant would replenish it.
“The mid-year capital budget request of $3,750,000 will allow for the completion of required renovations while meeting the critical need and timelines,” the city told Town & Country News back in July.
The city bought the former hotel in July 2021 for $12.5 million, with an additional $3 million budgeted for renovations.
“The scope of the project increased dramatically as we went through fire code and other inspection activities,” said Robert Nicolay, city manager.
“We ran into a supply chain and inflationary period that simply escalated the cost of the project.”
Nicolay said it's an issue that anyone currently doing a capital project has faced this past year.
“There's an acute need for this service in the community.
“Our per-door cost for a finished project is still radically lower than any other community,” he said.I
Clayton confirmed when city services move into CCC the city will look to sell the currently owned building on 99 Ave. (City on 99), where city enforcement services and community social development is currently located.
City administration suggested funding for the current $3 million to come from different avenues.
City administration reviewed existing capital projects that have been funded but not started as of Sept. 30, and suggested the $3 million could be financed by cancelling projects and reallocating those funds to the CCC’s phase 3 at the Infrastructure and Economic Development Committee on Oct. 11.
The projects included:
● $1 million from the Avondale area redevelopment plan
● $116,700 from the Emergency Coordination Centre upgrade,
● $1.6 million from land acquisition for road projects,
● $60,300 for the CKC retaining wall,
● $100,000 from the MCC emergency generator,
● $50,000 for Eastlink Centre’s lighting upgrades.
Hughes said the reason for not borrowing the money for the final $3 million comes due to the high-interest rates currently.
“We had thought it best to look at what we had available for capital funding and strategize from there,” said Hughes.
“I don’t think I can support defunding the Avondale area redevelopment plan,” said coun. Dylan Bressey.
He said the community would feel the impact of losing $1 million in its redevelopment plan, and he also noted community members brought the funding up in recent community engagement sessions.
“This was an attempt by management to find the capacity within the current capital funding envelope to take care of the residual on this project without putting further pressure on either reserve withdrawals or the tax base,” said Nicolay at Monday’s council meeting.
He said the new funding sources will “be highly supported by management.”
According to the city, the CCC project is expected to be completed in June 2023.