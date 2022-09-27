Mayoral candidates Colin Grantham, Brad Bock and Dan Berdan took different approaches, but all three aimed most of their challenges at incumbent Joanne Vanderheyden.
One topic of disagreement was the current level of transparency at town hall.
“We should strive to do more than the minimum when it comes to transparency,” said Grantham.
He gave the example of in camera or closed door sessions at council meetings that fall under legal or personnel matters that cannot be held publicly.
“One of the things you can do is have more descriptors of what the closed door meeting is about,” said Grantham.
Vanderheyden insisted council is very transparent.
“I think the perception comes about every four years when there’s an election. That’s basically what it is and this year is no different,” said Vanderheyden.
“Everything we do is love on camera, livestreamed; our agendas are posted before the meetings so people have all kinds of time to call us with questions… there’s absolutely transparency, accountability, and we are present for every call and every email that people are sending,” she added.
Berdan disagreed.
“Have you ever tried to get through to (the municipal office of) Strathroy-Caradoc? It’s a fun time. I know, I’ve been waiting three years for a building permit. It’s not transparent,” said Berdan.
Bock said people are not seeing what is going on at the executive level of staff administration.
“From that lacks transparency,” he said.
When it comes to the role of hired staff versus elected council, Grantham wanted more thinking out loud at council meetings to avoid decisions being made beforehand. Bock agreed that there was too much backroom politicking.
“I’m not really sure how that works in reality,” said Berdan.
Perceptions of how taxpayer dollars are invested back in different communities had Vanderheyden clarifying the arena situation.
She said the report that came back saying when the arena in Mt. Brydges is eventually closed the Gemini in Strathroy should be expanded rather than building a new one, it was not council’s decision. Vanderheyden, who is from Mt. Brydges, said she and others listened to the community and are now working on building a new facility in Mt. Brydges.
While she agreed there is a perception that smaller communities are losing out in investments compared to Strathroy, Vanderheyden said nobody could give specifics on how that was a reality.
“They feel it. I grew up in Melbourne, I’m there, I know what’s real. I’ve heard it from people in Mt. Brydges,” said Grantham.
“How do we fix it? I think first of all we need to recognize we have separate and diverse communities,” he added, saying the arena was an example of the municipality looking at one entity instead of a group of communities.