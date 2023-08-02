A day of high speed laps and shiny cars has turned into a nearly $30,000 donation for the OSNS Legacy Foundation. Recently hosted by the Area 27 Motorsports Park in Oliver, club members gave OSNS kids a free ride and also took paying customers on an adrenaline-rush around the three-mile (4.83 kilometre) circuit. All the vehicle owners donated their time and their cars for the event. In addition to the money raised from the rides, car owners and others attending also donated to the cause at a fundraising booth.
The money will be used for the ongoing work of the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre that helps kids and families in the South Okanagan Similkameen. “We are thankful for the fundraising efforts of Area 27,” said centre executive director Heather Miller. “Our OSNS team is inspired by the compassion of the community who support our shared goal of children and youth thriving. “Watching children make progress at OSNS, physically and emotionally, is so rewarding.” This was the second Cars for a Cause event held at the track, the first one was in 2019. “Area 27 was thrilled to be involved in a fabulous day of fundraising again this year for the OSNS Legacy Foundation,” said track general manager Karla Kozakevich. “We are so proud of our members, staff and volunteers to make this a fun and rewarding day for the kids and their families.” About 30 cars — and one firetruck — were involved in the day’s activities.