HOWICK TOWNSHIP – At its April 4 council meeting, Howick council was presented with the third draft of their budget. The council received the report for the 2023 budget process and are moving forward with the approval of Draft Option No. 3. After their second draft budget meeting on Feb. 28, staff received the information and made further changes. The report presented by Treasurer, Brenda Weishar, then highlighted the financial changes made to the new draft budget.
The total township operating revenues are $3,721,636.31 and the total operating expenditures is $7,748,560.90. This means the total to be raised from taxation is $4,026,924.59. This is a tax rate of .00812772 and tax rate increase of 5.478. The levy increase is $282,313.43, with the levy rate increase of 7.01 per cent.
“Staff have collaborated and made necessary reductions to bring the draft 2023 budget, showing fiscal responsibility to both council and the ratepayers of Howick Township,” expressed Weishar.
Council voted to move forward with Draft No. 3 of the 2023 budget and will pass the necessary bylaw at their next meeting on April 18.