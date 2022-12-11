School board trustees have been assigned their school families for the school year.
Each trustee for Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools is assigned a group of schools after every inaugural board meeting in the fall and are expected to attend school events and report back to the board about matters at their respective schools. That trustee is also the board point-person for community members, parents and guardians within those schools, explained Dale Burgos, NLPS director of communications.
Trustee Tania Brzovic’s family of schools includes Nanaimo District Secondary and Gabriola Elementary.
“I'm excited to be the zone rep for Gabriola,” Brzovic said. “As zone trustee I am here to listen to any concerns of all community members as it relates to education. I’m happy to attend events, meetings – anything needed to help strengthen communication and connection between the school and the district.
“I don’t have authority to make decisions on my own: I will bring information forward or connect folks to the right person to help get needs met, and I will try to make decisions at the board table that address concerns of the school.”
Brzovic is the chair of the business committee and also sits on the bargaining advisory, board governance and policy advisory and teacher trustee liaison committees. Brzovic can be reached at tania.brzovic@sd68.bc.ca or 250-816-7277.