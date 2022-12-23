Staff from the Gincor Werx Mattawa Division wanted to give back to the community, so they raised $6,750, and walked that cheque over to the Mattawa and Area Food Bank and presented it to president Wayne Reid.
Funds were raised at the annual Christmas party, as Gincor Werx staff sold raffle tickets for a 50/50 draw. There were a few other prizes as well—nice enough to raise close to seven grand—that were donated by Gincor’s many suppliers.
Not all the money came from ticket sales, as the president of Gincor, Luc Stang, reached into his own pocket to match all funds raised.
Months before the big event, staff voted on which local charity to support this year, and the food bank was the “overwhelming winner” this year, staff explained. This is the fourth year for this style of fundraiser, and in the past, Gincor has donated to the Mattawa Hospital, Mattawa School’s Breakfast Clubs, and the Let’s Remember Adam campaign.
“This is just a small way Gincor, and its caring employees, can give back to the community where the company started,” noted Pierre Ranger, who works in sales at Gincor. “As of today, there are nine different Gincor locations across Ontario with over 330 employees.”
Gincor Werx’s president Stang said “our workplace community’s heath and well being is a vital part in our success as a corporation and we are pleased to help in this manner.”
As for the food bank president, Reid mentioned he was “overly grateful” the company thought of the food bank. “Gincor has went above and beyond with this and we are thankful for their generosity, especially at the holiday time of year.”
