Visual and performance arts will be the two components of the art-centred learning at Dr. Ken Sauer School, which will start being implemented in the 2023-24 school year.
Laura Gale, acting vice-principal at River Heights School, will be moving into her new role as principal of Dr. Ken Sauer School in September 2023.
“We know that engagement in both the visual arts and the performance arts positively impact thinking and communication skills. Thinking like artists will help our students improve in areas of critical and creative thinking, problem-solving, seeing different perspectives and communicating in a variety of modalities,” stated Gale by email. “As skills in these areas increase, we know that they will be equipped to learn more deeply across other curricular areas.”
The arts offer a wide variety of entry points to learning and the approach at DKSS will be student-centred and focus on experiential learning. Students will be taught to use the arts (both visual and performing) as a lens for learning and as a way to show what they know in math, language arts, science, social studies, physical education and wellness.
Since DKSS opened, the school has shown strength in the arts and already has a strong arts component established. Additionally, DKSS has seen high engagement from students with strong support from the parent community.
“The team members in place at DKSS bring a wealth of previous experience in the arts,” explained Gale. “We have teachers who have studied the arts at the university level, who have extensive training in music, who have been involved in theatre productions (both on stage and behind the scenes), who are visual artists and performance artists in their own right. Our staff is enthusiastic and well-prepared for this new focus.
“DKSS boasts an incredible facility ready for arts-centred learning. We have a beautiful stage that opens to both the auditorium and to our flexible gathering space, featuring a modern sound system and lights built for performances. We have two additional large activity spaces just waiting for the arts to be explored. Our school is ready to be a place for arts exploration and exhibition.”
Gale also emphasized that DKSS will continue to offer high quality learning in all curricular areas and each student will receive a well-rounded education. The arts will be applied as a lens or pathway to learning in language arts, math, science, social studies and physical education and wellness.
“None of the curricular areas will be reduced or diminished,” stressed Gale. “Rather, learning in all areas will deepen because of our arts-centred approach.”
Additionally, the school will provide fine arts instruction and supply opportunities for students to gain experience by engaging with art, artists and art making. Visual arts will include, among other areas, drawing, sculpture, collage, animation, painting, photography and digital arts. Performing arts will include singing, dance, musical instruments, drama, musical theatre, spoken word and puppetry.
“There will be no prerequisite to apply for registration,” stated Gale. “In 2023-2024, as we develop the program, there will be no fee. In future years we hope to secure sponsorship to help cover program costs and ensure any required fees are minimal. We won’t let cost be a barrier for families who want their child to access this program.”