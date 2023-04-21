To mark Earth Day 2023 on April 22, Saltwire’s Local Journalism Initiative climate change reporter, Rafe Wright, spoke with Adam Fenech, Rosemary Curley and Kate MacQuarrie about their motivation to protect the Earth, their concerns for the future and what they hope will be their legacies.
• Experience: Fenech moved to P.E.I. in 2012 as an associate professor at the School of Climate Change and Adaptation and director at UPEI Climate Lab. Formerly, he was a professor at the University of Toronto and the Smithsonian Institution.
• Motivation: As a child, Fenech’s mother would often take him and his brothers to the local park in Toronto, where he would collect tadpoles and insects to observe their growth.
• Major concerns: Rising sea levels and erosion are the most pressing issues in P.E.I. Fenech said the rate at which erosion is occurring is very alarming. This year, his biggest concern is forest fires, due to the trees still down after post-tropical storm Fiona.
• Legacy: Fenech attended the 1988 conference on changing atmosphere, where he was an early advocate for climate action. Since 2012, he has introduced Coastal Impacts Visualization Environment, a virtual experience which allows users to fly over the province, raising and lowering sea levels to learn about effects of rising sea levels.
• Experience: Curley has been a member of Nature P.E.I. since 1969. A retired wildlife biologist, she spent more than three decades with the P.E.I. Fish and Wildlife Division and was president of Nature P.E.I. until 2023.
• Motivation: Curley’ passion for nature goes back to her teenage years. She said she believes there is a spiritual aspect to nature, as it is where she feels most at peace.
• Major concerns: Due to changing temperatures, Curley has observed dozens of bird species leave P.E.I. and several new species arrive. She believes this is concerning, as birds affect many aspects of life, like keeping down insect populations.
• Legacy: In 2016, Curley led Nature P.E.I. through a five-year project to update the Maritime Breeding Bird Atlas, a project requiring dozens of volunteers and hundreds of hours of research. She also assisted in a project in 2015 that saw P.E.I.’s recorded spider species updated from around 40 to well over 200 species.
• Experience: An award-winning biologist and naturalist with over 30 years of experience with environmental issues, MacQuarrie is also the former executive director of the Island Nature Trust.
• Motivation: MacQuarrie has loved nature her entire life. She is also a forager and a hunter and spends most of her time in the summer outdoors collecting, observing and recording different types of plant life.
• Major concerns: Urban sprawl and large development projects in natural areas across P.E.I. are areas that MacQuarrie said needs more attention, as the loss of natural habitat for wildlife has the potential to negatively affect many aspects of Prince Edward Island’s ecosystem.
• Legacy: In 2020, MacQuarrie launched P.E.I. Untamed, an online blog series dedicated to all things nature-related in P.E.I. The information is sourced by MacQuarrie and is fact-checked by colleagues and climate experts. Since its launch, the website has become a reliable and informative source for hundreds across the province.