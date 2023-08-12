After a summer hiatus, the River Valley Film Circuit returns in September with its fall slate of critically acclaimed movies.
Circuit programmer Doug Dickinson said the group will present a quartet of movies offering laughs and heart-stirring stories.
He said the group would kick off the fall season by screening Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret, on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 4 p.m.
Dickinson said filmmaker Kelly Fremon Craig brings author Judy Blume’s beloved 1970 novel to life, telling the story of 11-year-old Margaret as she experiences the beginnings of adolescence.
“The film features a strong cast led by young breakout star Abby Ryder Fortson, with strong supporting performances from Rachel McAdams, Kathy Bates and Benny Safdie,” he said. “The film is one of the best-reviewed movies of the year, garnering a 99 per cent average on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.
Dickinson said the circuit’s season will continue on Sunday, Oct. 15, with a screening of the costume drama biopic Emily, which tells the story of renowned Wuthering Heights author Emily Brontë.
He said the film is a moving portrayal of an author discovering her talents while stuck in a patriarchal society that undervalues women’s work.
Dickinson said Emily marks the directorial debut of actress Frances O’Connor, best known for her roles in A.I.: Artificial Intelligence and Mansfield Park.
The November screening, scheduled for Nov. 19, offers the French-Canadian film Rosie, which tells the story of an orphaned Indigenous girl who finds a home with her francophone aunt and her two gender-bending friends in 1980s Montreal.
“The film received strong notices at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival and blends comedy and drama,” said Dickinson. “Rosie has a 93 per cent average from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and received a Canadian Screen nomination for casting.”
Dickinson said the River Valley Film Circuit will close out the year with a screening of the comedy The Miracle Club on Sunday, Dec. 17.
He said the movie stars A-list actors Laura Linney, Maggie Smith and Kathy Bates as three friends from Dublin who win the dream opportunity to go on a pilgrimage to Lourdes.
Dickinson said screenings are held at 4 p.m. on the third Sunday of each month at Atlantic Cinemas in Woodstock.