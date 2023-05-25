On May 29, Jays Care Foundation, the charitable arm of the Toronto Blue Jays, and the Town of Gananoque will officially unveil the new Town Park Baseball Field in the waterfront community.
In 2021, Gananoque received a $100,000 Field of Dreams grant from Jays Care Foundation to redevelop Town Park Baseball Field.
The renovations to this project included new fencing, infield mix, drainage, outfield restoration, benches, and foul poles.
“Town Park Baseball Field will be a safe space for athletes to learn and develop important life skills through the game of baseball,” the town said in a statement. “The diamond will be used by Gananoque Little League Baseball, the local high school, and will be open to public use.”
With a combination of $100,000 from Jays Care, and a contribution of town capital reserves of $149,200, the old Town Hall Ballfield has been returned to playable condition with new infield clay mix, infield grass, drainage, backstop, fencing as well as new protective netting and foul poles.
This field, located in the middle of Gananoque at 30 King Street East, provides a wonderful location for that exposure to both baseball and softball.
According to the town, baseball youth participation numbers are growing in the community.
“And we expect that this field will support little league baseball, tee-ball, softball, schools, camps and pick-up games for years to come,” said mayor John Beddows. “Partnering with the Blue Jays Care Foundation has enabled us to offer this renovated ball diamond for the enjoyment of the citizens of Gananoque and their guests.”
The event will kick off with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 5:30 p.m., followed by a Jays Care Foundation Baseball Clinic at 5:45 p.m. Speakers include Beddows and Jessica Yep, the senior manager for Jays Care Foundation.
