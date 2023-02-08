VANKLEEK HILL – By a strange turn of events, the South Grenville Rangers kept a hold on the top spot in the National Capital Junior Hockey League standings. The Rangers entered the weekend with a rescheduled game for February 4 against last year’s champion, the Clarence Castors. One problem, hockey games need referees. For undetermined reasons, no referees were available for the game, which resulted in the two teams sharing a point each that night in a 0-0 result.
South Grenville travelled to Vankleek Hill to face the Cougars February 5, and all scoring happened in the second period.
The Rangers overcame a 1-0 lead early in that period, scoring twice in 80 seconds. Both goals were scored by newcomer Colin Stacey. South Grenville conceded the lead with a pair of goals scored less than 20 seconds apart at the halfway mark of the period. A late period goal gave the Cougars a 4-2 lead over the Rangers, and a win.
Holding on to first place, barely, South Grenville is locked into a four-way race at the top of the standings. One point behind the Rangers (47 points) are the North Dundas Rockets (46), Clarence Castors (45) and the Gatineau Hull-Volant (42). South Grenville play the Westport Rideaus on February 10, and host the Morrisburg Lions February 11.