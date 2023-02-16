REACT, who is responsible for garbage pick-up in Wakaw and Cudworth as well as 29 other towns and villages and 16 rural municipalities in the Carlton Trail Region, has given notice that they want to move away from the tag-a-bag garbage system to the curbside bins which will allow for automated garbage collection. This system requires a certain type of bin to allow for automated dumping, like the ones already in use in cities like Humboldt and Saskatoon as well as in Naicam, LeRoy and the village of Annaheim, which made the switch just prior to Christmas 2022.
Wakaw was one of the original stakeholders when the REACT group was first formed and since that time, Wakaw and the other communities being serviced, have contributed to it annually in the form of a per capita levy. Some years there has also been an operating levy such as when it was necessary to create the new landfill in the RM of LeRoy. Being part of REACT has always been considered an investment into securing a plan for the Town of Wakaw’s waste, now and into the future.
Council took this opportunity to research other waste collection services available in the area in an effort to be informed about what all options existed. In the end after weighing the pros and cons of continuing with REACT or contracting with another provider, Council concluded that it was in the community’s best interest to remain with REACT and transition to the curbside roll-out bins. In order to mitigate the cost to residents, the Town will be purchasing one new garbage collection bin for each residence which is served by garbage pick-up, but any replacements will be the expense of the resident. According to CAO, Melissa Dieno, the new program is hoped to be ready to roll out in June 2023. Included in the March utility bill will be a survey that residents are asked to complete and return. This survey will be a means of gathering the public’s input on where the garbage expense should be added, for example, whether is should be billed annually on property taxes or quarterly like the utility billing. Dieno share that the anticipated cost should be about $12 per month, but they are still in a learning phase and some details are still being worked out. The transfer site located west of Highway #2 will continue to operate as usual.
Wakaw residents should monitor the number of garbage tags they purchase from now through the end of May as there will be no refunds for unused garbage tags. Unused tags still on hand once the new program kicks in will just be more garbage.
Cudworth’s CAO, Yvonne Galambos, confirmed that their Council have not made any decisions yet. The Town of Cudworth still has a contract with REACT until the end of 2023 and therefore are just in the process of receiving presentations from REACT along with their competitors prior to making any decisions. While they are not ruling out REACT as the provider for the garbage collection service, Galambos said Council will be considering all options on the table. The annual levy and the price of the garbage tags, Galambos shared, will stay the same for the remainder of the year and no changes to garbage pick-up are imminent.
This reporter also reached out to the Town of Bruno’s CAO, Colette Radcliffe, to ask what their plans are. After consulting with the councilor who sits on the REACT board, she advised that the “Town of Bruno has no comment at this time.”
REACT’s website has the following guidelines for utilizing the upcoming automated garbage pick-up:
Automated Cart Guidelines
In order to have your cart picked up and emptied, you must have it placed at the curb by 7:00 a.m. on your community's scheduled day of pick up.
General Guidelines for Garbage: ✓ ALL garbage must be bagged within the roll-out cart. ✓ Broken glass or sharp items should be in a puncture-proof container. ✗ Items placed beside the carts will not be picked up. Items placed on top of the carts will result in your cart not being tipped. ✓ If necessary, compostable material can be put in the waste bin, but must be bagged. ✗ Do not place tree branches in garbage carts. ✗ DO NOT OVERFILL your cart! The lid must be closed completely, or your cart will not be tipped.
Tipping an overfilled cart can result in the contents falling on the street and/or a damaged cart!
**Replacement cost of a damaged cart is $110.** ✓ Return your cart to your property within 24 hours after collection to help protect your cart from vandalism. ✓ Place your cart on the curb by 7:00 am on your collection day. ✓ Place your cart on the street with the wheel slightly away from the curb area. ✗ For safety and liability reasons, the cart will not be tipped if it is placed on the boulevard, sidewalk, or on your property. ✓ Have the arrows on the cart lid point toward the street. ✓ Ensure that there is 4' (feet) of clearance on both sides of your cart and 15' (feet) clearance above. The arms of the truck wrap around the cart and lift it, therefore, if it is too close to a parked vehicle or other obstruction, it will not be tipped to avoid damage. ✗ Do not paint or write on the cart. ✗ Do not remove the cart from your residence.Items Not Allowed In Or Near Carts: ✗ Ashes of any kind ✗ Automotive parts, oil filters, oil, etc. ✗ Reno/construction/demo material (ex. boards, roofing material, carpet, etc.) ✗ Sod, dirt, concrete ✗ Household hazardous chemicals/cleaners ✗ Dead animals
Reasons Your Cart Was Missed:
There must be 15 feet of overhead clearance for the arm to reach into the top of the truck. If overhanging branches are in the way, they may be unable to pick up your cart.
It was placed backwards.
It was placed sideways.
Lid was not completely closed.
A vehicle parked too close after it was put out
It was not put out on time.