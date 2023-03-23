It’ll be another active year for Lincoln’s planning and building staff as there are a significant number of condos and commercial projects making their way through the planning stages.
Councillors were given an update on 2022’s building permit report and Lincoln Museum’s collections management during the March 20 committee of the whole meeting.
BUILDING PERMIT ANNUAL REPORT
The total construction value of building permits issued for new construction in Lincoln in 2022 was $76.8 million. Residential activity continued to be the top construction activity, with 175 permits issued for residential while the construction value was $34.9 million.
Single-family dwelling units were the largest component of new residential units, representing 81 per cent of new units, while non-residential activity has been varying every year.
Similar to previous years, agricultural activity continued to lead all non-residential sectors, having a construction value of $27.9 million.
For this year, planning staff are projecting 2023 will continue to be active for building staff with a significant number of condos and commercial projects currently in the planning approval process ready to initiate the plan review process.
The number of permits is down compared to 2021, where 203 permits were issued for residential units and the construction value of building permits was $182.9 million.
LINCOLN MUSEUM AND CULTURAL CENTRE ANNUAL REPORT
The report’s goal is to inform council of collections management activities related to adding new objects to the museum’s permanent collection and the removal of objects from the museum’s permanent collection.
The collection and preservation of objects reflecting local history reveal how societal changes impacted the lives of the community. Objects collected in 2022 serve to preserve the history of the Town and recognize the museum’s responsibility as a source of education and learning.
Councillors heard that 1,573 objects were added into the museum’s collection in 2022 because of their relevance to the history of the town and its people. There were 278 objects removed from the museum’s permanent collection during the year.