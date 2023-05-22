Grade 5/6 students from Linklater Public School in Gananoque are doing their part to help abandoned or surrendered cats find forever homes.
The Upper Canada District School Board is taking part in an initiative called Real World Learning Opportunities. Through this, Linklater Public School’s Grade 5/6 class has decided to form a partnership with the Gananoque and District Humane Society.
“I had noticed that a lot of websites that are promoting dog adoptions do much more detailed write-ups about the dog’s personality and so I showed the kids examples,” said Lianne Swann, the Grade 5/6 teacher. “The students asked if there were any dogs at the Gananoque Humane Society, and there aren’t, really. We looked at the humane society’s website and the kids noticed there were a lot of cats that needed to be adopted but nothing said much about them or their personalities, so the kids really drove this. When the students drive the learning it’s fantastic because they’re interested in it.
(The students) decided they want to do up little posters for each cat that tells more about their personality. So, for example, ‘as an older cat, likes to snuggle and cuddle and sit in the sunshine, would be good for someone in a quiet home’ versus ‘young and playful and requires lots of stimulation’, that type of thing.”
On Tuesday, the Grade 5/6 class, along with the school’s principle, Jen McMaster, visited the Gananoque and District Humane Society so the students could interview the cats.
“Each child sat with a cat, talked to the volunteers to get their personality traits, and they had a check list, like if the cats would be good with children, if they are bonded with another cat, if they have special dietary needs,” said Swann. “The kids had a big checklist to find out more about their cat.”
On Wednesday, the children began writing the biographies of each cat.
“And we’ll build posters for each cat and print the posters off, then we’re approaching local businesses in the community to see if we can post the posters in their windows, with the goal of trying to get more cats adopted in the next couple of months,” said Swann. “That’s how we’ll know if we’ve been successful, is if people reach out to the humane society to say, ‘this is the poster I saw, and this is the cat that I want’.”
The posters will include a QR code that will be connected to the Gananoque and District Humane Society website.
“Our class has been broken up into five different groups,” said Swann. “They got to decide on what they wanted to work on. Some of them are in a letter writing committee, writing to the businesses and the humane society; a tech expert group that learned how to use Canva (a graphic design platform) and how to put QR codes in place; there was a group that came up with the cat interview template; a group that designed the poster template; and the last group we’re calling the Business Negotiators - they’re going to be the ones actually physically approaching the businesses and they have a (note of what to say) to the businesses about what the project is and if they’d consider posting the poster. Those five students will go with an adult.”
The students loved their visit to the humane society on Tuesday, Swann said.
“They had a purpose when they got there,” said Swann. “They all went with a clipboard and piece of paper and pencil. They had a purpose to find out about the cat. They couldn’t just go there and pet cats for 40 minutes. There was a lot of petting and cuddling. But they had a purpose.”
And that purpose has led to the students embracing all aspects of this Real World Learning Project.
“When it’s Real World Learning Project time and they have to go into their groups, they get right to work,” said Swann. “I meet with each group for each session for maybe four or five minutes and ask for an update, ask what they need from me, but otherwise, they’re working on their own to complete their section of the assignment. This project is generated mostly by the students."
