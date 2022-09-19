The installation of a new fountain in Confederation Park (also known as Sculpture Park) is complete in Gananoque.
Local organizations partnered with the town to provide funding to replace the previous fountain, which was no longer in working order.
In a statement, the town thanked the Rotary Club, Tourism Advisory Panel, Thousand Islands Accommodation Partners, and the Downtown Gananoque Business Improvement Area for coming together to complete this project.
Confederation Park is one of the largest outdoor contemporary art parks in Ontario.
“It was a true community effort to fund and complete this project,” Gananoque Mayor Ted Lojko said. “The new fountain shows that we are ready to pull together and collaborate to help showcase Gananoque. The fountain is an investment for the community and our visitors alike.”
The fountain produces a tall spray height and pattern that is lighted in the evening providing a beautiful focal point in the pond. The fountain has an impact on many different aspects of the water’s health, the Town said, including improving water quality, reducing the likelihood of pond algae blooms, decreasing mosquito activity and reducing the accumulation of organic sediment.
The fountain will be operational from 7 a.m. to midnight daily with the lighted feature activated from early evening to midnight. The fountain will be removed for the winter season on Nov. 1 each year and will re-installed for Victoria Day weekend in May.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)