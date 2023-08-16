Finding rental accommodations in the Town of Drumheller can be a challenge, with the rental vacancy rate hovering around zero per cent, and this can be an even bigger hurdle for those looking for short term accommodations, such as seasonal and other temporary workers.
To help combat this housing need, Community Futures Big Country along with its partners, the Town of Drumheller, Drumheller and District Chamber of Commerce, and Travel Drumheller are gauging whether there is potential interest amongst residents in the Drumheller and Starland County region for a home share option.
“Coming out of the Town of Drumheller Housing Survey and the Travel Drumheller Destination Development Plan, short-term housing for employees was identified as an issue in the region,” shares Community Futures Big Country executive director Alison Roppel.
Community engagement, which includes information about home sharing and a brief survey, was launched on Tuesday, August 1; the survey is open to both residents looking to potentially become a host, and those looking for accommodations.
If there is enough interest, it is hoped the project could help bridge a gap for both employers who are struggling to fill positions with local residents, and provide secure accommodations for employees coming from outside the Drumheller-Starland County region. While the focus currently is on seasonal and summer employment, Ms. Roppel says this is a program which could be available on a year-round basis for short-term stays.