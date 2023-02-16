Saskatchewan young athletes are coming and going in all directions as both the Saskatchewan Winter Games and the Canada Winter Games are set to begin this weekend. The opening ceremonies for the Canada Winter Games will be held on Saturday, February 18th in Prince Edward Island, while the Saskatchewan Winter Games kick off in Regina on Sunday, February 19th.
Amongst the list of athletes competing in Regina is a name familiar to Wakaw and Cudworth. Deana Sehn, a recent graduate of Wakaw School, currently lives in Cudworth where she attends Columbian Industries’ day program. Deana always has a friendly hello for everyone and enjoys the monthly bowling outings with her friends. Deana will be competing in the Special Olympics Bowling for Team Saskatchewan and everyone at Columbian Industries are so very proud and excited for her.
Other local athletes competing in Regina are Aberdeen’s Chayce Findlay and Fallon MacLachlan, and Aubrey Sawyer from Osler who are part of the women’s futsal team, with Heather Findlay acting as one of two coaches. Futsal, for those unfamiliar with the sport, is the FIFA-recognised form of small pitch indoor football (aka soccer). It is played between two teams who each have five players on the pitch at any one time, with rolling substitutes and a smaller ball than soccer that is harder and less bouncy.
What became futsal was developed in Uruguay in the 1930’s by a teacher named Juan Carlos Ceriani, who originally planned to for it to be played on a basketball court. In writing the laws he took the five-a-side team sizes and 40-minute match duration from basketball, the size of the pitch and goal dimensions from handball, and goalkeeper rules from water polo.
Turning to the national games, the Winter and Summer Games are Canada’s version of the Olympics but scaled down to a national level. For the young people competing, they will experience what a major sporting competition is like, from living in the athlete’s village to experiencing the Opening and Closing ceremonies and entering a stadium filled with cheering crowds. While not every athlete who participates in the Canada Games will go on to compete in the Olympics for those who set their sites on it, the Games can be the first of many steps to competing under the Olympic rings.
Taking place at locations across the province of Prince Edward Island, the 29th edition of the Canada Games will see close to 2,500 athletes, representing Canada's future generation of Olympians and Paralympians, travel to PEI to compete for the right to be a national champion. From Archery and Alpine Skiing to Ringette and Wheelchair Basketball, the 2023 Canada Games will feature 20 different sports across 150 events showcasing the very best in Canadian sport. Team Saskatchewan is comprised of 217 athletes including para-athletes, who will compete in all 20 different sports and come from 60 different communities in Saskatchewan. Saskatchewan’s total contingent including athletes, coaches and staff numbers 317.
Here as well there will be opportunities to follow local athletes as they chase their dreams. Deziree Franson and Brooklyn Franson from Aberdeen will be competing in Judo, while Kyrell Sopotyk also of Aberdeen will take to the basketball courts in Wheelchair Basketball. Dylan Derkson of Hague will take to the pebbled surface for Men’s Curling, while Jaxon Herchak of Waldheim will be part of the Men’s Hockey team. Rhiann Arnold of Prud’Homme will compete in Women’s Biathlon and Osler’s Cami McCormick will compete in Figure Skating.
Fans of amateur sports will be able the catch all the action live and on-demand for free on the Games' new streaming platform at CanadaGames.ca/watch. Additionally, more than 140 hours of coverage of live competitions and events including both the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, will stream live on CBCB Sports and Radio-Canada Sports digital platforms as well as on CBC Gem, cbcsports.ca and the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices. The Opening Ceremonies are scheduled for 7:30 pm AST Saturday, February 18, which will be 5:30 pm CST.