Recreation Bay Beach has been closed due to elevated levels of E. coli in the water.
The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) Public Safety Division announced the closure after testing by Kahnawake Shakotiia'takehnhas Community Services (KSCS) revealed the water was unsafe for swimming.
The news was announced Wednesday, just days before the Echoes of a Proud Nation Pow-Wow is expected to attract thousands of people to the territory.
“Although technicians will be testing a second time this week in preparation for powwow weekend, improvements to the water quality are only expected once there has been a significant amount of rainfall,” said a statement from Public Safety.
Last August, Public Safety decided to shutter the beach for the remainder of the season due to elevated E. coli levels after reopening for only two days. While Public Safety said they received no reports of anyone getting sick from the water in Recreation Bay in that span, one community member told The Eastern Door they suffered gastrointestinal symptoms after their swim.
According to the Mayo Clinic, certain strains of E. coli can cause symptoms such as diarrhea, stomach cramping, pain, nausea, and vomiting. Young children and elders are considered particularly at risk and could even suffer complications.
Some areas of Tioweró:ton are also subject to no-swimming advisories due to elevated levels of the bacteria; a Tuesday press release warned people not to swim around First Bridge, Second Bridge, or the Falls Area.