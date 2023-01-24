The Highway 3 Twinning Development Association released an economic impact analysis in December on twinning the remaining portions of Highway 3. The report is now available in electronic format.
Price Waterhouse Cooper prepared the report, which was fully funded by financial donations from various organizations, including Alberta Sugar Beet Growers, Potato Growers Association, Peaks to Prairies and Community Futures Lethbridge, Taber, Medicine Hat, Fort Macleod and Crowsnest Pass.
The analysis estimates the cost of twinning the remaining portions of Highway 3, how many jobs would be created, other socioeconomic benefits, an economic footprint analysis and collision data.
For more information about the report or the association, visit twin3.ca or follow the twinning association on Facebook.