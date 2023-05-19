BROCKTON – A group of seven people, including Carol De Rosie and Brandy Patterson, were in the council chambers for the May 9 meeting of Brockton council, and more were in attendance electronically. The “hot topic” was Ridout Street.
This was not the first time the subject of hazardous conditions on Ridout has come before council. In fact, the May 9 meeting included a staff report stemming from discussion at the previous council meeting, when Coun. Greg McLean called for something to be done to deal with hazards on the road. It was also discussed in November 2021 and on numerous other occasions, primarily in connection with planned residential development in the area.
The report by Nicholas Schnurr, director of operations, was posted on the agenda prior to the meeting. The report indicated that according to “speed data collected throughout 2019 and 2020,” the road’s speed limit of 50 km/h is “appropriate.” There was not time to collect additional data prior to the May 9 meeting.
The report also analyzed a number of traffic calming measures including stop signs (“inappropriate use and could expose the municipality to unwarranted risk and liability), lane narrowing and lane alterations (could impede emergency vehicles), permanent speed bumps or humps (creates problems with winter maintenance), non-permanent speed bumps (concerns from emergency responders when these were in use on Ridout), radar speed display devices (best used for short time periods unless accompanied by regular police enforcement), painted road markings (road isn’t wide enough for a bike or walking lane), and signage – “watch for pedestrians” or “no pedestrian traffic.” The latter suggestion met with considerable opposition from residents.
Schnurr’s analysis of the situation began with a statement that “speeding is often a perceived problem … in the case of Ridout Street, the speeding is indeed a perceived problem.”
The report went on to say, “The main issue as noted at the previous council meeting is that residents continue to walk down the travelled portion of the road with no consideration for their own safety. Regardless of whether the issue is perceived or actual, it causes residents to feel unsafe and look to council for answers.”
Schnurr said that “the road is not designed for residents to walk on.” It was designed to move vehicles with little restriction, and any effort to “introduce restrictive measures may also introduce undesirable consequences.”
Council was clearly of the opinion some kind of action is called for, according to the discussion that followed the report.
Coun. Kym Hutcheon suggested the use of flashing speed signs, and said she liked the idea of “watch for pedestrians” signage. “If we could get that done as soon as possible, that might help.”
She noted she had previously discussed with Schnurr the possibility of using vertical lined signs but agreed with him that they would increase the danger by forcing cars closer to the sides of the road.
Coun. Tim Elphick thanked Schnurr and his team for getting the report done so quickly. He acknowledged both the people in the council chamber and online.
Since most of the current data comes from November 2020, Elphick urged staff to collect up-to-date numbers.
Elphick agreed that “this corridor was designed to move vehicles through Walkerton,” but now there are a number of subdivisions in the area.
In addition to updating data, Elphick said he’d like signage, as per Hutcheon’s suggestion.
Clerk Fiona Hamilton shared details of a letter received May 5. The letter stated “cars and pedestrians are forced to share the same narrow street.” A permanent solution is needed – widen the street and add sidewalks. Hamilton quoted the letter as saying the normal width of a street is 25-30 feet. Ridout is only 21 feet, with a curve. The letter further urged “council to move on this before someone is injured.”
Coun. Carl Kuhnke said the most important concern is the road has no sidewalks, and is not designed to be walked on – especially a problem in winter. The solution is to redo Ridout, he said, adding it doesn’t make sense to “do something and have to tear it out” when the construction of new homes in the area necessitates redoing the road with underground services including sewers.
Kuhnke noted 2020 data “is not current enough.”
He proposed lowering the speed limit to 40 km/h, as has been done “everywhere,” in the province, not just in residential neighbourhoods, and putting up signs to warn drivers “pedestrians do walk on this street, please slow down.”
Hutcheon asked what it would cost to rebuild the road.
Schnurr had no details, but said as a very rough estimate, “$5 million plus.”
Coun. Mitch Clark focused on wanting “something in place prior to an accident happening.”
He agreed additional data is required, and the municipality needs to “mitigate as much as we can here … maybe look at doing it sooner rather than later.”
McLean said, “We need to do something … let’s do something.”
Elphick suggested the matter be referred back to staff with instructions to collect data and bring a report back “so council can make an informed decision,” likely in June.
Although the group of citizens in the council chamber had not made a delegation request, Mayor Chris Peabody asked if they’d like to have one representative make a brief statement. De Rosie was their choice.
De Rosie noted the Ridout Street data was “collected during COVID, so that’s not accurate.”
She is a Ridout Street resident, and noted her daughter and son-in-law have lived in the area for six years and note the neighbourhood is changing, with more young families. “Moms struggle to take their babies for a walk in their strollers … children can’t ride bikes, because it’s unsafe. That’s unacceptable,” she said.
As for the “perception” of speeding, she said, “When there’s only two metres between me and a car that’s moving very quickly, it’s my perception I’m at risk … we can’t wait 10 years.”
De Rosie offered to bring back the petition, noting it’s still active, has many signatures, and “after tonight, will have many more.”
Mayor Chris Peabody said he’s driven through the area several times, and commented on the “choke point” where the road curves and poles line both sides of the road. “If people are walking and you’re the driver, you actually have to stop and let the pedestrians and cyclists pass through … I do think we should act quickly on some short-term measures.”
He further commented that the last council “did make a mistake in not lowering the speed limit to 40 km/h.” The mayor explained that when the plan was put out for public comments, “the people of Westwood said no, don’t lower it, we want it at 50. The people on Ridout were in the minority. Council voted with the majority, “which isn’t always the best thing to do.”
He proposed amending the motion, and asked a member of council to do so.
Kuhnke agreed with the idea of a motion to accept the report and ask for further information on short-term solutions (that could be implemented within 90 days) with costing, while council looks at medium and long-term plans for the road.
Hutcheon said she also supports lowering the speed limit.
Elphick cautioned council not to be distracted by short-term measures, from making a data-based informed decision on an effective solution.
Clark said he wanted to ensure long-term planning is done.
The clerk suggested a series of motions, in addition to accepting the report for information purposes - one, to bring back a report on short-term measures and recommendations, and two, to authorize staff to consult with the municipality’s engineer regarding long-term mitigation (rebuilding the road).
Peabody said in an interview after the meeting that action is needed now. He proposes removing one line of utility poles – there are two, one on each side of the road, one with a lot of wires but the other with only telecommunications cable – and a sidewalk on that side of the road on the stretch with curves. “We don’t need more data to know there’s a problem,” he said.
De Rosie also had a few comments after the meeting, saying she’s glad “council is taking this seriously. Enough is enough.”
The We Need Sidewalks on Ridout Street petition can be found at on www.change.org/ or on the Facebook page – Sign the Petition: Sidewalks on Ridout Street.