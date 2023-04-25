Cobden -- Whitewater Region Township will be providing a letter of support for the Affordable Housing Alliance of the Ottawa Valley to include with its application to the CMHC’s Affordable Housing Innovation Fund for funding to hire a coordinator.
“The meat and potatoes of this is that this person would be shared among the municipalities that are engaged to help us to coordinate and facilitate agreements with other partners in the housing sector as well as keep us up to date with all the funding opportunities and changes we are seeing for the affordable housing sector,” township planner Alex Benzie said. “There’s a lot going on and it’s hard to stay on top of everything. Given the changing landscape I think having the additional staff to support us and the other municipalities will be of great benefit.”
There will be no direct financial cost to the municipality.
“However, there may be some asks for in-kind contributions such as printing or office space when that person is working out of this office,” she said.
“Affordable housing continues to be an area of importance to our community,” commented Mayor Neil Nicholson. “With this letter of support we will be able to continue in the circle of influence should this come forward and I look forward to what next steps we can take internally in the township to participate.”