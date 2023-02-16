There is a dramatic black and white poster in Jesse Morra’s office that says: “There is no elevator to success. You have to take the stairs.”
That maxim applies to many aspects of any business, but it certainly pertains to the growth of Deluxe Stair and Railing, one of many intriguing residents of the Uxville Industrial Park west of Goodwood.
The company had its humble beginnings in the mid-90s in the Ajax garage of Giuseppe Morra, Jesse’s father, and has now grown to a bustling factory with 30 employees, whose products are in strong demand for residential and commercial projects across Ontario.
“I was just a small boy in those early days,” Jesse recalls. “Dad would often build those stairs from beginning to end all by himself, but he could always find a little job for me to work on. He’d get me to pop out the dowels he used to hide the fasteners, as an example. What I remember most is the wonderful smell in the garage; our shop floor still has that smell, even though it’s 26,000 square feet.”
Giuseppe is a first-generation Canadian; his parents emigrated from southern Italy in the late 50s. He was introduced to the world of stairs and railings by a close friend, and eventually found himself working at a stair shop in Newmarket. The intricacies and special skills required in building stairs fascinated him - the math required in designing a long spiral staircase, for instance - and by his early thirties, he felt confident enough to strike out on his own. After only a few years in his garage, he was able to lease a small unit in Pickering, and then moved two more times to larger shop spaces there. Finally, in 2019, built the present factory in Uxville.
While they were in Pickering, son Jesse gradually began to play a larger part in the business.
“I initially wanted a career in the police or the military. I’ve always had great respect for our men and women in uniform,” he admits, “but I always worked for Dad on the weekends, in the summers - I liked driving the trucks best of all. I went to college and then university for business administration, and I eventually realized there would be plenty of challenge and satisfaction in helping build this business, considering the sacrifices my dad made to start it. So here I am.”
Stair-building is a special niche in the construction industry. You can’t go to school for your papers in the field. So the Morras are pretty much obliged to do all the training themselves. The business has three stages: designing the stairs, constructing them, and installing them.
The designers and drafters work in offices with windows overlooking the shop floor, so they can watch their drawings coming to life. With the latest computer technology, they’re able to show the client exactly what the final product will look like when installed. If the design needs tweaking, it doesn’t require a whole new set of drawings, just a couple of strokes on the keyboard and everything magically changes.
Out on the shop floor, Deluxe builds all its own stairs and railings, almost exclusively from hardwoods like oak and maple; certain softwoods don’t have the durability required for most elements of a stairway. There is a huge computer-driven machine called a CNC (which could never have come close to fitting in Giuseppe’s garage) which cuts treads to the precise size required. It saves a lot of time, and a second one is due to arrive later this month.
Although the Uxville shop works only in wood, the designs often include other materials. So if metal or glass components are required, they are sourced to other partners who have developed a strong working relationship with Deluxe over the years. Then they join the other components at the job site.
Which leads to the final step in the stair-building process: the installation. The Morras will not entrust that final stage to anyone else but their own teams.
“Stairs are usually designed to fit precisely into a very limited space,” says Jesse. “And when it comes to the railings, it’s a safety issue as well as an aesthetic one. Our reputation is on the line, and we’ve built that reputation because our installers are the best at what they do.”
That last crucial step is the chief reason that Deluxe has resisted the temptation to expand its operations beyond southern Ontario. They’ve had offers to build stairs in other parts of Canada, and in many parts of the U.S.
“We probably get three opportunities a month from New York alone, but the red tape involved in sending an installation crew down there is a bit intimidating to say the least,” sighs Jesse. “Right away, we would be seen as taking work away from New York craftspeople. Maybe eventually we can figure it out, but for now, we’re happy and very busy here.”
That busy-ness can often mean a few weeks delay in getting a set of stairs delivered, so Deluxe is usually involved very early in the planning of a high-rise or multi-unit housing development.
“If your familiarity with construction comes from watching HGTV, you might think that the builder or contractor, or even a DIY renovator, designs and constructs the stairs himself,” says Jesse. “But unless it’s the very simplest of designs, that almost never happens. It’s smarter and safer to get a company like ours involved in the project from the beginning.”
Near the end of the Cosmos’s visit to Delux, Jesse reveals that he’s a rabid reader, and that he collects rare books. Any particular genre or author?
“I specialize in first-edition Charles Dickens,” he says, “from about 180 years ago. He’s fascinating.”
Dickens. Complex, intricate, and beautiful. Kind of like creating a fine stairway.