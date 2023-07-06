A planning session best describes the monthly Prairie Rivers Reconciliation Circle meeting held June 27 at the Warman Communiplex. The mission of the PRRC is to be a partnership of diverse peoples, organizations, and communities committed to creating inclusive communities by building strong relationships through education and by relearning our shared historical truth. Simply put, PRRC is about partnering with diverse peoples in building and supporting relationships. The vision of how to fulfill that mission is to have neighbouring peoples and communities working together in a good way to achieve reconciliation. The planning session was a valuable time to throw ideas around and give voice to concerns about whether we are making progress toward fulfilling that mission. Reconciliation is not a quick fix and sometimes it is difficult to wait for change to happen, to wait for others to see the need and the value in the process. However, the small seeds of awareness that are planted can never be discounted. In all that the PRRC members do from sharing the learning, to hosting events such as the conference, to engaging in conversations about reconciliation, the process begins. Getting people to start thinking about whether they are ‘doing’ anything to further reconciliation or not, is actually a first step and it’s a step that as recent as 20 years ago was not something non-Indigenous people thought about. Even when the Truth and Reconciliation Committee released its 94 Calls to Action, many saw it as something the federal government needed to do, few saw a personal side to it. Slowly that is changing as individuals and representatives of businesses and local governments focus their energy on engaging with those willing to engage.
Looking forward there is the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation in September and the Secret Path Week in October to get involved with. Secret Path Week is a national commemoration of the legacies of Gord Downie and Chanie Wenjack initiated by the Downie & Wenjack Fund through their Legacy Fund. Secret Path Week was inspired both by Chanie’s story and Gord’s call to action and is held annually between October 17-22, marking the dates that Gord and Chanie left this world respectively. Downie’s call to create meaningful reconciliACTIONS is the focus of the week. Actions that further the conversation about the history and impact of residential schools move reconciliation forward just as his multimedia project, Secret Path, did and continues to do. That project included a 10-song album which began as a series of poems, a graphic novel, and a film telling the story of Chanie Wenjack, a 12-year-old Anishinaabe boy who died in 1966 escaping from residential school. In 2017, Downie used his Juno acceptance speech to address what he saw still needed to be done. He had previously urged Canadians to look at Indigenous-settler relations and to do something to change them for the better, using his privilege of the public stage to reach out to others to invest in change. Many schools hold a Walk for Wenjack event during Secret Path week to further awareness of the true history of residential schools and the oppression that still exists.
Some of the questions the group asked themselves included what is a goal that the group can work towards. One year from now, what does success look like? What relationships will we have built? Reconciliation is defined as the act of causing two people or groups to become friendly again after an argument or disagreement, but for reconciliation groups like PRRC, reconciliation is closer to the definition used in banking and finance where to reconcile means to make one account consistent with another, to reconcile the two different accounts of history into one consistent account. It means respectfully extending the hand of friendship.
This act of reconciliation that we are traversing is a complex, multifaceted, continuous process of working towards solidarity as a society and country. It is good people doing good things as they work to build good relationships and not give up. It is about establishing and maintaining a mutually respectful relationship between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples in this country. It is not one single action, gesture, or statement. It is not a series of boxes to be ticked, nor is it someone else’s responsibility. It is not up to federal, provincial, or municipal governments to make laws to make it happen. It is taking responsibility as an individual to never utter, accept, or ignore a racist comment or stereotype. It is demanding fair and equitable treatment for all. It is acknowledging and accepting the differences in cultures and embracing the rich patterns that evolve.
Going forward into the next year, we will be exploring how we can utilize available technology. We will hold another conference and we will be looking at ways to engage Indigenous and non-Indigenous people from our rural areas. We will continue to learn and challenge each other. We will continue to share what we learn; we will continue to speak truth.